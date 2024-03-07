Post-Combine mock draft: Rams get shutdown corner in first round

The Los Angeles Rams may not have got to the NFL Combine, but they were certainly paying attention to the results. While the results at the Combine don’t necessarily translate to what happens on the field, it’s still good data that should be used within the overall scouting process.

Team needs will begin to clear up once the initial free agency period comes to a close. Here’s a post-Combine Rams mock draft. It’s worth noting that this mock was done with the idea that the Rams will sign an edge rusher in free agency as well as bring back Kevin Dotson.

19th Overall: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

The Rams need a shutdown cornerback in their defense. That player might not exist in this draft, but the closest thing to it is Arnold from Alabama. Despite having a good combine, Arnold has seemingly been falling in recent mock drafts. If he’s there at 19, the Rams should be sprinting to the podium. The Alabama cornerback has good speed and ball skills to go with great instincts. He had experience playing the STAR role in Nick Saban’s defense which will translate well to the Rams. The Rams will love his versatility and would be thrilled to add him as the centerpiece of their secondary.

52nd Overall: iOL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Drafting Beebe would force the Rams to make some changes on the offensive line, but those changes could be positive. Beebe would become the starting left guard, forcing Steve Avila to move to center, his more natural position. He’s not someone that’s going to get pushed into the pocket with a bull rush and does a good job recognizing stunts. Beebe is extremely good in pass protection, but has the power and mobility to improve in the run game.

83rd Overall: S Cole Bishop, Utah

It would not surprise me if the Rams end up drafting Utah’s Cole Bishop at some point in the draft. He’s a great fit for what they like in a safety and brings a lot of versatility as someone who can play deep or make plays in the box. Having Bishop alongside Lake could end up being a solid pairing. Bishop plays with a physical mindset in everything that he does on the field. This is the type of enforcer that the Rams need in their secondary.

100th Overall: QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

At some point, the Rams are going to need to get a backup quarterback behind Matthew Stafford. They could just sign a veteran player again like Carson Wentz. With that said, developing someone with the skillset of Spencer Rattler also makes sense. This would mean moving away from Stetson Bennett. With that said, there’s no guarantee that Bennett is back with the team and Rattler actually brings good arm talent.

153rd Overall: TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

Finding a mid-round tight end to add to the depth chart is something that the Rams need to consider. Tyler Higbee and Hunter Long are both dealing with long-term injuries. Sinnott was used all over the field at Kansas State. He started as primarily a blocker and developed into a receiving threat. With the future of the position being Davis Allen in mind, Sinnott could work perfectly in that pairing as the two provide different skillsets.

154th Overall: LB Jaylan Ford, Texas

The Rams formally met with Jaylan Ford at the Combine. That may not mean much, but he is a fit for what they’re looking for next to Ernest Jones. Ford should be able to come in and provide a good coverage option. He’s better in zone than man at this point in his career and will need a year to work on his processing speed. However, he’s a good see ball, get ball player with closing speed.

177th Overall: CB Renardo Green, Florida State

Historically, the Rams have drafted smaller cornerbacks. In some ways that has worked as they have ended up developing some good players. At the same time, they need to be able to pair that with some size on the outside as well. Green is a physical, competitive cornerback that can be had on day three of the draft. He brings the speed that the Rams like as well. His 19.4 miles per hour in the 10-yard split at the Combine ranked second among cornerbacks and his 10’10’’ broad jump was in the 90th percentile.

191st Overall: DL Jordan Jefferson, LSU

The later stages of the draft is a perfect spot to add defensive line depth and Jefferson is one of the stronger defensive linemen in the draft. In Indianapolis, he benched 34 reps which led everyone at his position. He’ll need to develop as a pass rusher at the next level, but should be able to come in and make an early impact as a run defender.

212nd Overall: EDGE Xavier Thomas, Clemson

Thomas was one of the fastest edge rushers at the Combine, running a 4.62 40-yard dash which was just slightly slower than Jared Verse. On tape, he has good explosiveness and bend. He may not be the elite pass rusher that the Rams are looking for, but he’s certainly someone that can be added to the rotation.

217th Overall: K Cam Little, Arkansas

Cam Little has a leg. Little made from 56 at the Shrine Bowl and then made from 60 in Indy. In 2012, the Rams found Greg Zuerlein at the Shrine Bowl and that’s where they found Ethan Evans last year. Little could be the next specialist in line that the Rams find at the all-star game and fits what McVay tends to like in a kicker as he can make from distance.

218th Overall: WR Anthony Gould, Oregon State

Focusing on special teams to finish the draft, we go with Anthony Gould from Oregon State. Gould is an explosive playmaker with the ball in his hands. Similar to a Brandon Powell, Gould could work well in gadget packages, but make an impact on the roster as a returner which the Rams need.