Can the Rams improve the pass rush by drafting a defensive tackle?

Fans of the Los Angeles Rams are in agreement that the pass rush needs to be improved and a multitude of possible answers have been bandied about. One that hasn’t got a lot of run is adding another player on the defensive interior. If for no other reason, looking at a possible future without Aaron Donald should be taken into consideration.

Fun fact: Last year, the L.A. defensive tackles out-sacked the edges.

Looking at the current group, it remains basically intact from last season. L.A. did draft two linemen last year, Kobie Turner and Desjuan Johnson. Aaron Donald and Bobby Brown are on the final year of their respective contracts. Cory Durden spent most of the season on the practice squad and Jonah Williams is a Restricted Free Agent.

This year’s interior draft class has a handful of prospects that can get after the quarterback. Here’s a round-by-round look at some candidates.

Round 1

Byron Murphy- Texas 6’ 1/2” 297 lb., 32 3/8” arms, and 10 1/4” hands @ NFL Combine

Murphy has been shooting up draft boards and is close to, if not having already passed Jer’Zhan Newton as the top defensive interior player. The difference may be that Newton chose not to work out at the NFL Combine, while Murphy posted solid numbers.

Cut thickly with a stout lower half, provides a natural low center of gravity. On the Feldman’s Freaks list for strength and athleticism, he has the “win early” trait that speaks to NFL success. Murphy explodes out of his stance pouncing on and forklifting blockers. He needs some polish on hand work, because of his strength he can tend to out-grapple blockers instead of a stack and shed move. Texas moved him up and down the line, including on the nose and while maybe a bit small to regularly take on double teams, he’s really looks good as a playmaker.

There is a lot to like with Murphy, but now his draft grade is commensurate with, or exceeds most opinions on his perceived value. With only 16 college starts and 39 total games, there is still plenty of room to get better and he won’t turn 22 until the Week 1 of the 2024 regular season.

Round 2

Ruke Ohorhoro- Clemson 6’4” 294 lb., 34” arms, and 9 3/8” hands @ NFL Combine

Immigrated from Nigeria and played basketball growing, did not play football until the fall of 2017. Highly academic, will turn 23 in October and already has earned undergraduate and Masters degrees. Although a regular starter, Ohorhoro was always part of a deep rotation at Clemson. Over five seasons, he played just short of 1500 defensive snaps.

Plays up and down the line with a stellar combination of strength and speed. Has great length, but will need to grow its use at the NFL level. Even with all his juice, bigger/longer blockers can clamp on and move him around. He started using a long arm in 2023 and needs to improve and continue it. When he shoots the gap, with his burst and twitch, he’s almost unstoppable and the result is the same when he times up his punch strike on a bullrush. He moves very well laterally and on change of direction. He’s very young in football years and snaps, so gaining consistency and technique polish should come in time.

Accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl, but begged off from workouts with a minor injury. Had a coming out party at the NFL combine, where his athletic testing backed up his physical traits that were so obvious on film. He earned a 9.87 RAS score. Might be suited to a 4-3 defense. Ohorhoro offers the potential and traits to be a difference maker, but his lack of overall production has to be factored in.

This agility and athleticism from 6’4” 300lb Ruke Orhorhoro is downright scary pic.twitter.com/GjmCTVuLnc — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) November 2, 2021

Round 3

Braden Fiske- Florida State. 6’ 3 5/8”, 295 lb., 31” arms, 9 3/8” hands, and 77 1/2” span @ Senior Bowl

Began his career by starting 30 of 45 games at Western Michigan, before transferring to the Seminoles. Fiske has really taken advantage of the pre-draft scouting process, Started by turning heads with his on-field play in the Senior Bowl and now supported it with stellar testing numbers at the Combine.

Tremendous burst and punch strikes, he has an array of hand fighting moves. Fiske also has the quick feet to work around/off blockers and the speed to chase down retreating quarterbacks. When he packages the burst, strikes, and footwork, he gets pass blockers on their heels and overwhelms them. Good wrap-up tackler for shorter arms. Against the run, he wins with his gap penetration rather than stacking and shedding bigger opposition.

He’s not just an effort player who was a support structure in good college defense, he’s a potential pro play-making prospect. Most draft outlets are now grading him in Round 2 and ESPN’s Todd McShay claims he wouldn’t be shocked if Fiske sneaks onto Day 1. I’m keeping him as Top 75 prospect, but I do think his lack of length could cause problems against longer pro’s who can latch on to him.

How quick off the ball is @FSUFootball DT Braden Fiske?



Very. pic.twitter.com/ai5jofdNHI — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 30, 2024

Round 4

Leonard Taylor- Miami 6’ 3 1/8” 304 lb., 33 7/8” arms, 9 1/2” hands and 79 7/8” span @ Shrine Bowl

Five-star recruit out of high school, played three seasons and left as true junior never having taken over as “the guy”. In less than 50 percent of snaps, he was able to record 23.5 tackles for loss to go along with 53 QB pressures, 36 hurries, and 10 hits.

Stocky build with strong lower body. Plays low, behind his pads and uses stellar get-off to turn speed to power. Many examples of disrupting plays early by penetration, either putting blockers on their heels or bursting through gaps. For all his flashes of excellence, Taylor hasn’t had a lot of production. He has numerous efforts where he makes a beautiful move and is not able to finish up the play. You are somewhat drafting him on potential, there is a raw aspect to his game, yet he has moldable traits and is still young.

I like this prospect and have an early Round 3 grade on him, most other pundits grade him later. Taylor put on 20 lb. for 2023 to rotate in at nose tackle and hasn’t fully grown into it yet, a pro strength/conditioning program would go a long way. A minor injury kept him from participating in Shrine Bowl workouts and he’s had some past shoulder problems.

Round 5

DeWayne Carter- Duke 6’ 2 1/2” 308 lb., 33” arms, 10 1/4” hands, and 79 5/8” span @ Senior Bowl

A Round 5 steal. I favored this prospect last season, but he decided not to come out. His production fell off a bit and his 2024 draft grades are all over the board. Experienced with 39 ACC starts and recipient of numerous awards for play and academics. Praised by coaches for his leadership and hard work.

Lines up all down the line and hustles after every snap. Owns a strong lower half, plays square and low to get good push/drive. Although Carter has good active hands and punch, they will need to be utilized more consistently against longer pro’s. Tackling is just adequate, slips off too many. Has shown an array of pass rush moves, but gets most of his sacks with his relentless pursuit and effort. When stymied by blocker, he works hard to time up quarterback and bat down the pass (11 over his college career).

Stood out at Senior Bowl workouts and showed good athleticism at Combine. Carter is not the flashy playmaker type of interior player. He shows the ability to be a run-stopper and has enough juice to get after the quarterback. Bit of a sleeper, just a “lunch pail” prospect that has a solid all-around game.

Duke DT DeWayne Carter (@DukeFOOTBALL)

6-2, 308

33 arm

79 5/8 wing

10 2/8 hand pic.twitter.com/6MxQLYuF4w — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) January 31, 2024

Round 6

Fabian Lovett- Florida State 6’ 3 3/8” 307 lb., 34 5/8” arms, 10 3/8” hands, and 84” span @ Senior Bowl

Older prospect began his college career back in 2018 with Mississippi State, played in 47 games. Always part of a rotation, never able to lock down a role as “the” starter, so his stat production lags and is not commensurate with his experience.

Thickly built with powerful bottom half, with long arms and strong upper body. Lovett wins as a run-stopper by stacking his blocker, holding the gap, finding the ball, and shedding to make the play. He defends the run very well with a strong base, balance, and strength. To be more than a run situation contributor, he’ll need to work on getting moves and learning to stack them. He has good get-off, hands, and a hot motor, just needs to consistently work on combining their use into an attack mode.

Lovett does not have playmaker written all over him. What he brings is a powerful and tenacious edge, whether mauling and grappling to hold his gap or penetrating engulfing ball carriers. He’s the type willing to do the dirty work in the run game so others can shine, but appears to have enough juice to win pass rush 1on1’s if/when he can polish his technique.

Here is the first play during the East team portion of practice.



Florida State defensive lineman Fabien Lovett got in the backfield and threw down the running back.



Lovett had himself a day. pic.twitter.com/qotMyjSQ5f — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) January 28, 2024

Round 7

Keith Randolph- Illinois 6’ 3 3/8” 296 lb., 32 1/2” arms, 9 3/4” hands, and 80 3/4” span @ Senior Bowl

The sum of this alignment-versatile prospect is better than his individual parts. Was a basketball player, did not start football until junior year of high school. Randolph gets kind of lost playing in the shadow Round 1 pick Jer’Zhan Newton. Still, he played in 42 college games and after a redshirt and COVID-19-shortened season, chalked up 144 tackles, 23 for loss, 10 sacks , two interceptions and six batted passes over his final 33 games.

Not a power player, but really has the knack of slipping off of blockers. This ability to squeeze into gaps forced a fair amount of double teams. Nor is Randolph a bursty or uber-athletic player. Average or below get-off limits his game and needs an upgrade, although his read/react skill, lateral movement and change of direction make him appear like he plays faster than he tested. Locks out well with arms and has good lower body strength to hold gap, but there is certainly a call for more play strength

Randolph generally got good reviews at the Senior Bowl, particularly with his run defense. Taking him would certainly be a project, but there’s a good base to start with. He’s the type of all-around defensive interior player the Rams tend to draft in the later rounds

Undrafted

Logan Lee- Iowa 6’ 5” 286 lb., 32 3/8” arms, 9 3/8” hands, and 80” span @ Shrine Bowl

Three-year starter with 40 straight to close. Bit of a tweener size-wise, but logged all of his starts inside at defensive tackle. Didn’t roll up big sack stats, more of a “dirty work” player, taking on double teams and keeping his gap integrity. Played special teams as well. Was two-time state wrestling champion.

Not an uber-strong grappler like you might expect. In fact, would probably be improved with play strength work. Really understands and puts to use his balance and low leverage. Likely from his wrestling background, he controls and rides bigger blockers. Keeps his eyes where the football goes and relentlessly pursues. Film shows unsophisticated pass rush moves. As you would expect from Iowa defenders, tough, high-effort and disciplined in responsibilities.

Had a stellar week at the Shrine Bowl and backed it up at the Combine by showing off the athleticism to go along with his toughness and physicality. Likely no longer a deep sleeper, he’s certainly a riser in the pre-draft process. Not an ideal fit for the Rams 3-4 base, but L.A. has been trending towards a smaller, athletic defensive line with recent draft picks.

The Rams defensive line units current state

L.A. should strongly consider adding a defensive lineman, but how strongly they consider it may depend on how Defensive Coordinator David Shula decides to line things up. If he is heavily influenced by Raheem Morris and wants a more even split between the 4-3 and 3-4 fronts, then it’s likely two interior players and two edges. It would basically be the same personnel as last year. If Shula leans towards Brandon Staley or goes full-tilt Vic Fangio or Wade Phillips, then it would make sense to use some draft capital to expand the interior rotation.

This year’s nose tackle class seems thin and none made this list. The group is on the small side, but all of them are versatile and have spent some time on the nose or shading it. I like Leonard Taylor or Dewayne Carter at one of the Round 5 picks, #153 or #154. Taylor has the higher ceiling and has been a disruptive penetrator, while Carter has the higher floor and dare I say, has a plug-and-play vibe.

Getting at least one defensive lineman will help get a jump on the possible big defensive line changes in 2025.