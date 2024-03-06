Is this cornerback the underrated day 2 prospect the Rams are looking for?

In the past three years, the Los Angeles Rams have used six draft picks on defensive backs, including four cornerbacks, but the position continues to be the greatest need on the defense going into Chris Shula’s first year as defensive coordinator in 2024. Part of the reason for that is simple: The Rams have drafted four cornerbacks and two safeties but none of those picks were made before day three.

Robert Rochell, a fourth round pick and the highest-selected of the bunch, is already off the team. Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick, the fourth and sixth rounders from 2022, have yet to prove worthy of starting roles next season. And Tre Tomlinson, a sixth round pick in 2023, may have a ceiling in a specialized role because of his 5’9, 180 lb frame, numbers that won’t make him a match for DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel.

Even if the Rams were to re-sign Ahkello Witherspoon, he is not a long-term solution, has a limited ceiling, and an extensive injury history. Anyone who they are able to get in free agency will come with limitations and reasons why they’re available. L.A. can “get through” next year at cornerback, but will they make a big move like they did with Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib, and Jalen Ramsey?

They could and at the right price they probably should, but simply using a better draft pick on a cornerback could help Sean McVay find a long-term answer at the position. Even a third round pick would be a great investment than any that Les Snead has made in the draft since making David Long a third round pick in 2019.

Could Andru Phillips be the next Rams third round cornerback?

As I’ve said in the past, I want to make sure I’m doing a good job of highlighting the extensive work done by one of our own TST community members in the Fanpost section as Ferragamo15 continues to post regular scouting reports and deep dives on dozens of prospects in the draft. The latest is that of Andru Phillips, a potential sleeper in a 2024 class that doesn’t have an obvious answer in the first round. The Rams are constantly connected to cornerback Cooper DeJean in the first, and maybe something like that will happen, and maybe L.A. could double dip too, but Phillips is one of many fallbacks on day two and three.

Read Ferragamo’s full breakdown here, as this is only a snippet of the scouting report.

Draft Grade and Pro Comp 3rd round grade. (Steven Nelson, late compensatory 3rd round 2015, Chiefs, Oregon State) Nelson was 5’10’’ tall, 197 pounds with 4.49 second speed. Lande Zierlein said he was a classic Tampa-2 style CB, aggressive and physical in run support, best in off-coverage, lacked speed, was grabby and was flagged for too many penalties. In 2016, Nelson became one of the starting CBs for the Chiefs, opposite of Marcus Peters. He’s remained a starting CB for the last 8 seasons and been consistently productive. He had a career high 80.5 PFF grade in 2019. In 2019 he joined the Steelers in free agency. The only thing that prevented Nelson from being an even better draft pick for the Chiefs was they didn’t pay to keep him in free agency. Otherwise, he was an excellent pick. Nelson was drafted 9 slots after the Rams took Sean Mannion. We got a mediocre backup QB and the Chiefs got a good starting CB. Since Nelson was taken at the very end of the 3rd rd, he essentially was a 4th round pick. I like Andru Phillips. He’s tough and physical. He’s good defending the run. He’s smart. He can play in zone facing the QB and he’s shown that he can get right up on the WR at the LOS and jam them in man. He plays special teams.

Phillips is an inch taller and 10 lbs heavier than Tomlinson, so not a massive difference, but maybe enough to think he could have a higher ceiling. Tomlinson was a sixth round pick after all, so expectations can only be so high. Phillips post a 4.48 in the 40 and 1.51 in the 10-yard split, ranking 23rd in athleticism score among cornerbacks at the combine. His jumps were even more impressive: 42” vertical. He was 99th percentile in vertical and 98th percentile in broad.

Hey, is a 5’11 corner who jumps 42” better than a 6’1 corner who jumps 38”? I have no idea!

NFL’s Lance Zierlein had this to say of him:

Overview Phillips’ tape features a high number of both completions and drops that should have been completions, but that could change in a different scheme and with additional experience. He’s still green, with just two years of real game experience, and often played too loose in Kentucky’s zone cover schemes. Phillips lacks the anticipation to contest catches at a high enough rate from zone but does have the athleticism to play more man coverage, with the tools to stay sticky on routes. He’s an ardent run supporter with excellent toughness but needs to finish tackles at a higher rate. Scheme fit might be critical, along with proving he can play from the slot, but his best football could be ahead of him.

Phillips has areas of improvement, plenty of them, but as a third round pick could have the ceiling of a starter in the secondary and in L.A.’s case that could be in the near future.

And I recommend going to our Fanpost section to browse other scouting reports and excellent articles from out community members. Here are reports on WR Bub Means, and CB Elijah Jones, and RB Blake Watson to name a few.