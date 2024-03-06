Former All-Pro cornerback hits market as a cap casualty

The Buffalo Bills are cutting cornerback Tre’Davious White with a post-June 1 designation, it was announced on Wednesday. The once-great cornerback is free now to sign with any team, but could the L.A. Rams risk making an offer with his extensive injury history?

It may be worth it if there isn’t a team willing to make him a large offer, which there might not be.

More departures on Buffalo’s defense: Bills are releasing two-time Pro-Bowl CB Tre'Davious White, per source.



Buffalo will designate him as a post-June 1 cut, which will save them $10.2 million in salary cap space, with $6.2M in dead money. His contract will remain on Buffalo’s… pic.twitter.com/akMrfC36px — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2024

White was a first team All-Pro in 2019 with the Bills after recording a league-high six interceptions and he finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He was a Pro Bowl player again in 2020, but White’s career took a tumble in the past three seasons: He missed six games in 2021, 11 games in 2022, and 13 games in 2023.

That’s a total of 30 games missed in the last three years.

When White’s been healthy, which is almost never, he has been one of the best corners in the NFL. The Rams have a need at cornerback and can’t run it back with Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant, so there’s a reason to believe that Sean McVay and new defensive coordinator Chris Shula would think it over with regards to White in free agency. If he doesn’t have a guaranteed contract, is it really a risk at all to try him out?

His situation kind of reminds me of Jason Verrett’s, a cornerback who was a Pro Bowler in his second season but was unable to stay on the field for the rest of the career. Verrett only had one more year after 2016 when he played in more than one game but he was still a pretty good player that season: In 2020 with the 49ers, he played in 13 games.

Verrett wasn’t reliable though and White is almost in the same situation. Still, for no guaranteed money, the Rams might want to pick up the phone and see if he’s willing to come to L.A. for a tryout.