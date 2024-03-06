What move or signing are the Rams not willing to make?

The Los Angeles Rams were reportedly linked to furture Hall of Fame wide receiver, Mike Evans. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to reach a deal, but apparently the Rams had interest in making him an offer IF he hit free agency. From my vantage point LA has their wide receiver position pretty locked up (especially compared to other groups on the team like defensive back or offensive line). I ask, if the Rams were willing to add to what I think is a loaded WR group, then what move aren’t the Rams willing to make?

They have Cooper Kupp, Puca Nakua, they still have Tutu Atwell and Demarcus Robinson. Interestingly enough the Rams also met with a top WR draft prospect, Rome Odunze. So maybe LA doesn’t have their receiver position as figured out as I had thought?

A couple weeks ago I had floated the idea of whether or not the Rams may want or should want to make a move for Justin Jefferson. As extremely hypothetical as that trade seems, my basis for it stems from the idea that the Rams should leave no stone unturned. Fast forward to this week, and if LA was considering signing Evans, who has put up over 600 receiving yards in 7 games against the Rams, then I ask again who else might this team consider adding? It seems like anything is possible.

With Kai Fairbairn re-signing with the Houston Texans, the top free agent kicker is off the market.



Didn't expect the Rams to invest there, but worth noting nonetheless.



Are the Rams going to make a big free agency signing? Will they trade up or down in the draft? What if the Rams miss out on a player or players they truly covet? How will they respond? People have sources and maybe someone out there does know what the Rams want to do with their cap space and draft picks, however until a move is made it’s all speculation.

If the Rams were truly thinking about signing Evans, then maybe the question for this offseason isn’t who do the Rams want? It’s who don’t the Rams want? For the last time, what move aren’t the Rams willing to make!?! We’re only getting started into what could be a very news filled and exciting few months for the Rams and Ram’s fans.

My advice: Buckle up. For the first time in a while, and what’s semi-different about this offseason, is that LA right now has a legitimate and clear path to just about any available player they want. The trick will be Les Snead and Sean McVay finding the right guys. The resources this current team has may be exciting and different, but finding the right players shouldn’t be all that new for the Rams. In fact, one could argue that LA having draft capital and available money should make it easier than ever. Let’s see how they do.