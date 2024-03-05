Injury regression was extremely real for the 2023 Los Angeles Rams

The 2022 Los Angeles Rams were a trainwreck and suffered many injuries in the damage. According to Aaron Schatz of FTN Fantasy—formerly of FootballOutsiders—the Rams led the NFL with 71 adjusted games lost due to injury on the offensive line alone in 2022. That doesn’t even include the injuries to Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald.

It is said that injuries at that level would see some regression the next year and wow is that true for the Rams.

After a horrifically bad injury-luck season in 2022, the Rams had the fewest adjusted games lost due to injuries in 2023: From 146.6 adjusted games lost in 2022 to a league-low 26.4 adjusted games lost in 2023.

Teams with the fewest significant injuries in 2023 by AGL: Rams, Raiders, Bengals, 49ers, Falcons, Chiefs



Most significant injuries in 2023 by AGL: Texans, Patriots, Panthers, Browns, Cardinals, Jetshttps://t.co/SulKM9jQhP — Aaron Schatz (@ASchatzNFL) March 5, 2024

The Rams had just 15.5 AGL on offense and 10.9 AGL on defense.

We saw Matthew Stafford miss one start due to injury, Kupp miss the first four games, Kyren Williams missed five games, and Ernest Jones miss a game due to injury, but for the most part Sean McVay was able to play the starters he intended to start all year long.

What does it mean for the 2024 L.A. Rams? Well, maybe instead of a bad season of injury luck, they’ll go back to the average/mean season. They went from 31st in AGL to 1st in AGL, Rams fans might be happy as long as they’re not in the top-10 next season without being too greedy.

Somewhere in the middle would be survivable unlike the 2022 season.