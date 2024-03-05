Rams might have the perfect replacement for Brian Allen in free agency

The first significant move of the 2024 offseason for the L.A. Rams was releasing center Brian Allen. Cutting Allen was not a surprising move whatsoever as he never lived up to the $18 million extension he signed back in 2022.

LA will have to replace its starting center from Super Bowl LVI. A promising option might be available for the Rams entering free agency should the front office go that route.

In his March 5 article, Jared Dubin of CBS Sports played free agency matchmaker for NFC teams and named Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry as an ideal replacement for Allen.

“L.A. released starting center Brian Allen earlier this offseason, and so has an opening in the middle of the line. Cushenberry is a player on the rise, and with Denver likely to incur a massive dead cap hit by parting with Russell Wilson, there should be an opportunity for another team to swoop in and land him,” per Jared Dubin of CBS Sports

Denver spent a third-round pick on the LSU product in the 2020 NFL Draft. Cushenberry, 26, has started 57 games since entering the NFL, including all 17 games for the Broncos last season. He is a young and reliable presence along the O-line and might just be the most underrated free agent option in the upcoming FA class.

Lloyd Cushenberry is by far the most underrated free agent in this years FA class.



2023 at just 26 years old:

- 1 sack allowed

- 4 qb hits allowed

- 14 pressures allowed

- 76.4 PFF pass block grade



All on 1070 snaps in 2023. Vital get for any team that needs IOL help. — Cooper (@cooperhopcraft) March 3, 2024

The best part for the Rams is that the fourth-year player will likely be a cap casualty for the Broncos following the Russell Wilson debacle. Quick PSA to any aspiring NFL general managers out there: never re-sign a star to a massive contract before they ever take a snap for your team. The player you traded for might not be the player you expected to get. I was a great Madden GM so you can trust my expertise. Learn from those Rocky Mountain high doofi and you’ll be fine.

What was I saying? Oh right! Denver is in cap hell thanks to the Wilson contract. So the Broncos’ loss could be the Rams’ gain. TST’s Blaine Grisak listed Cushenberry 19th on his list of best player fits for LA in free agency. Grisak projected the LSU product could see a four-year $57.1 million deal, which is seemingly on par with what other experts are predicting.

#Broncos C Lloyd Cushenberry is gaining buzz ahead of free agency and "could hit the $10 million-per-year mark" on his next deal, per @JFowlerESPN.



He's GONE gone. — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) March 4, 2024

There is plenty of upside for a player like Cushenberry. He could be the perfect addition to an offensive line that displayed better consistency on the field after a disastrous 2022 campaign. Cushenberry has been a quality, yet overlooked performer for the entirety of his NFL career.

LA’s continued ascension among the NFL’s elite will hinge on adding someone like Lloyd Cushenberry, who would finally get the spotlight he rightfully deserves in Hollywood.