Former Rams starter is back on the market after release by Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars will release CB Darious Williams ahead of free agency next week according to a report by Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz. Williams had a $11.5M hit against Jacksonville’s cap in 2024, and they are clearing space in anticipation of placing the franchise tag on edge rusher Josh Allen.

Rams fans will remember Williams for the four seasons he spent in Los Angeles. He took over as a full-time starter in 2020 when the Los Angeles Rams transitioned to the Brandon Staley defense, and he was the starting corner the year the team won Super Bowl LVI. The Jaguars signed Williams in free agency following the Super Bowl. His deal was reported at the time to be worth three years and $39M.

The veteran corner is still at the top of his game. He played over 1,000 snaps for the Jaguars in 2023 and according to Pro Football Focus (PFF) he was tied with Derek Stingley for being the fifth-highest cover corner last year with a grade of 85.3. Only ahead of him in the rankings were DaRon Bland, Charvarius Ward, Sauce Gardner, and Jaylon Johnson.

#FreakyFriday via Rams CB Darious Williams using excellent play recognition, burst, and timing to intercept the ball behind the LOS & return it for a TD pic.twitter.com/JTZ9hKNGB1 — The Scouting Academy (@TheScoutAcademy) January 22, 2021

Could a reunion with the Rams be in order? Los Angeles is in need of help at cornerback with veteran Ahkello Witherspoon set to hit free agency after a relative breakout year in 2023. Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant failed to take a step forward in the second seasons, though it’s fair to wonder how much a lack of a consistent pass rush left them in disadvantageous situations. Williams could bring a veteran presence and schematic familiarity to the Rams defense, but it remains to be seen whether his price tag makes sense for LA.

One detriment to Williams game and the Rams current cornerback group is a lack of size. Williams is listed at only 5-9, 187 lbs. Durant and Kendrick are listed at 5-11, 180 lbs. and 6-0, 190 lbs., respectively. Los Angeles drafted Tre Tomlinson in the sixth round of last year’s draft, but he’s also slight at just 5-8, 180 lbs.

It would make sense for the Rams to be in the market for a corner with more stature if they are going to add a veteran in free agency, though they could look to draft a corner with size early if one of Kendrick, Durant, or Tomlinson don’t fit into their future plans.

Will the Rams reunite with Darious Williams now that the veteran corner is on the free agent market?