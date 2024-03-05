10 takeaways from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis

The NFL Combine is officially completed with over 300 players having gone through athletic testing in front of all 32 teams. While Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead wasn’t at the Combine, I made the trip to Indianapolis and wrote about my experience below. Here are my 10 takeaways from the NFL Combine.

1. Terrion Arnold is the first round cornerback Rams should want

There were a few players that impressed during their media availability and one of those players was Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold. Arnold exuded confidence throughout his interview and you could feel his desire to be great. There’s a chance that Arnold doesn’t last until pick 19. With that said, with all of the talk about Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell, and Kool-Aid McKinstry, Arnold is the first-round cornerback that the Rams should want. Said Arnold,

“At Alabama in 2022 after we played Tennessee, I got benched. That right there, it changed everything for me. I like to say that I had my Michael Jordan moment. I write it down everyday. When I got benched and replaced for (Eli Ricks) it motivated me. I write it down everyday and say I refuse to let that ever happen again. That’s what’s going to lead me and take me to get that gold jacket which is the Hall of Fame. And that gold jacket, I’m not talking about the one you can buy. That moment right there, I refuse to let that happen again.”

Mitchell also had a confidence to him, but it came off more as arrogance whereas Arnold came off as extremely confident. That doesn’t mean both can’t be good players, but it was something that I noticed and a difference in the two players.

2. Max Melton feels like a Rams pick at cornerback

Watching the cornerbacks test on Friday and my biggest takeaway was that Max Melton may end up being a perfect fit for the Rams. Melton ran a 4.44-second 40 time to go with a 40.5-inch vertical and 136-inch broad jump. All of those testing scores line up with what the Rams have targeted in the cornerback position in the past. He fits their profile.

When it comes to first-round cornerbacks, guys like Arnold and DeJean could be gone before pick 19. McKinstry, Wiggins, and Mitchell all have concerns. While the upside of those players are higher, there may be a case to be made how big of a gap there is between them and someone like Melton on day two.

3. Too many Tik Tok journalists

The NFL Combine has grown over the last several years and with that, more media from different outlets and mediums are making their presence felt. During my first day, I got cut off from asking Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnot a question only for said media member to ask, “Are birds real?” and “Do you believe in the moon landing?”. The first question Caleb Williams was asked during his media availability was “Are you afraid to compete?”.

In the first case, there’s a chance that I’m more of a traditionalist and believe those types of questions work better in a podcast, individual interview format. In the case of Williams, there’s a way to ask a tough question without being combative. A lot of media members travel to Indianapolis to do a job and gather insight, and these questions are simply asked for clicks.

4. Don’t pay too much attention to team meetings

If I had a dollar for every time a prospect was asked “Have you met with ‘x’ team?”, I would have been able to cover my entire trip to Indianapolis. In a limited 10-15 minute availability with these players, there are so many more insightful questions that can be asked. I’m proud to say that I only asked the question once and it was only because Amarius Mims talked about his relationship with Warren McClendon who the Rams drafted last year.

The Combine podium interviews would be improved 300% if the question "have you met with Team _____?" was banned. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) February 29, 2024

This isn’t to say that team meetings aren’t important. However, especially with the top prospects, it’s safe to assume that they meet with every team in some capacity. Even some of the non-top guys that go to the Senior Bowl, they are meeting with every single team during all-star game week. If a team is doing the correct due diligence throughout the draft process, they should be meeting and speaking with most players.

5. Spencer Rattler has matured since his days at Oklahoma

Coming into the draft process, I didn’t think that I would like Spencer Rattler. Watching the QB1 series on Netflix combined with how he carries himself at Oklahoma, it rubbed me the wrong way. With that said, after talking with him during his media availability, it is very clear that he has matured a lot over the last year at South Carolina.

Scouts and Coaches will see Spencer Rattler’s throwing performance at the combine and be really impressed.



His tempo and timing + accuracy was really good.



So often you see guys speed up and slow down their feet to gauge receivers they’ve never thrown to before.



Rattler was… — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) March 4, 2024

Rattler didn’t have the best testing results and looks faster on tape than he did during his 40-time. When it comes to quarterbacks, the NFL Combine may be the least important data throughout the process. Kendall Slovis had the highest RAS score among quarterbacks and he’s nowhere near the top of the group. Rattler threw well during the throwing session and that’s the part that matters, if any.

6. Mason McCormick solidified himself as one of “my guys”

Coming out of the Shrine Bowl, I was really impressed with Mason McCormick and how he performed throughout the week. He was somebody that not many had heard of and became a potential late day three option. His feistiness and energy in Frisco matched what was on tape at South Dakota State With how he performed in Indianapolis, McCormick has likely now solidified himself on day three.

Connected with bunch of players at Combine and one of my favorite interactions was with someone we didn't invite to @seniorbowl.



Ran into South Dakota State OL Mason McCormick and immediately told him I made a mistake not bringing him to Reese's Bowl.



NFL scouts have told us… pic.twitter.com/QUjL6SiuIK — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 5, 2024

McCormick absolutely crushed his workouts in Indianapolis. His RAS came in as the seventh-highest ever for an offensive guard prospect. Put him at center, and he comes in as a perfect 10, along with the likes of Creed Humphrey and Ryan Kelly. McCormick brings guard-center versatility and it will be interesting to see where he goes in the draft.

7. Olu Fashanu was most detailed player during media availability

One of the more impressive players that I listened to last week was Penn State offensive tackle, Olu Fashanu. All of his answers were very well thought out and it was clear that he is very detail-oriented. That attention to detail and his preparation are going to help him succeed at the next level. Fashanu talked about his preparation process and broke down certain aspects of his game. You really got a sense of his attention to detail when he explained what “straining” meant to the media. Said Fashanu.

“In the NFL, I could really point out Maxx Crosby for instance. Maxx Crosby, he’ll get a lot of wins with his first pass-rush move. A lot of his successes come from his second move. He’ll get off the ball, he’ll engage with an o-lineman and the o-lineman will have his hands on him. But Maxx Crosby one way or another will get the o-lineman’s hands off of him and he’ll finish the play and make the sack. In terms of the way that I counter high energy guys and stuff like that, that has a lot to do with my grip strength. Once I get my hands on a d-lineman, I understand that the play’s not over, I gotta keep straining, keep showing a lot of effort. The play isn’t over until that ball is in the air.”

Another detailed response from Olu Fashanu, talking about his preparation.



Talked about how this year he would go to the scout team players and send them cuts ups of moves to practice against him during the week. pic.twitter.com/ORbqpJAPVI — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) March 4, 2024

The Rams may not get the opportunity to draft Fashanu. If he’s available in the 8-12 range, trading up for a left tackle of Fashanu’s caliber makes some sense. When a player is a student of the game like Fashanu is, it only adds to what he’s already put on tape as a potential blue-chip prospect.

8. Trading up in round one could be the right move

Coming out of the NFL Combine, there was a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that the Rams met with Washington wide receive Rome Odunze and that they might be a trade-up candidate. The important part of that report isn’t necessarily that the Rams met with Odunze for the reasons stated above. What’s interesting is that they could be seen as a trade-up candidate.

There may be some pushback from fans for Les Snead and co. to trade up. With that said, it wouldn’t be surprising. When Snead has picked in the 15-20 range, he’s traded up both times. If trading up means getting a player like Fashanu or Odunze who could be blue-chip caliber prospects, giving up a few draft picks to do so may end up being worth it.

9. Indianapolis is perfect place for the NFL Combine

Every year, you hear media members talk about how perfect Indianapolis is for the NFL Combine. The NFL has considered moving the Combine with serious blowback. For the most part, I tend to agree that Indianapolis was a great location. The city was very walkable with it being a quick 5-minute walk between Lucas Oil Stadium where workouts are held and the Convention Center which is where the media room and interviews take place. Hotels like the Hyatt and JW Marriott are also very close to both.

Indianapolis also has a great food scene. Aside from the popular spots like St. Elmo’s and Prime Steakhouse, the Slippery Noodle was a fun little dive bar close to the stadium. It’s Indiana’s oldest, continually operated bar. The Georgia Street Grind coffee shop was also a consistent stop for me in the mornings before hitting the convention center. For my first trip to Indianapolis, it was a good experience and hope to go back.

10. St. Elmo’s Shrimp Cocktail is overrated

Prior to last week, my biggest food hot take would have probably been that I’m not a huge fan of In N Out. That still might be by biggest food hot take, but “St. Elmo’s Shrimp Cocktail is overrated” has entered the chat. Most of the time, I am a fan of shrimp cocktail and am a huge fan of seafood. I also don’t mind spicy foods.

With all of that being said, the St. Elmo’s shrimp cocktail sauce was a type of spicy where it wasn’t even enjoyable. It was like a horseradish spice that immediately attacked the sinuses. The steak was great, but I may pass on the shrimp cocktail next time!