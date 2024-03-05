Random Ramsdom: Is this player really the worst free agent signing by LA?

Best and worst signings are usually opinionated. Each year there is a chance for this list to change, and each fan brings their own own perspective as to what makes a signing the best or worst for their respective team. The link below proposes the idea that Allen Robinson was the worst free agency signing by the Los Angeles Rams. I don’t know if I would say Robinson was the worst, but he may have been the most dissapointing free agent signing since Sean McVay has been the head coach.

Who do you think is the Ram’s worst free agency signing? Please let us know what you think! Thank you to everyone who choose to spend some time with us today! Thank you to those who spend time with us ever! We appreciate it.

Shoutout to CAz Ram who had the idea to potentially include fanposts in the Random Ramsdoms.

“Best signing: QB Kurt Warner (1997) Warner spent the 1998 season in NFL Europe before he was elevated to the Rams’ backup quarterback entering the 1999 season. He became the Rams’ starting quarterback when Trent Green suffered a season-ending injury during the preseason. Warner quickly rose to stardom; he won league MVP that season after throwing 41 touchdowns and leading the Rams to a 13-3 record. He won Super Bowl MVP after leading the Rams to a win over the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV. Warner won his second MVP in 2001 after leading the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes. Warner’s Rams fell just short of winning a second Super Bowl in three years. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017. Worst signing: WR Allen Robinson II (2022) Robinson caught just 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns after signing a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the Rams, who traded him to Pittsburgh last offseason.”

“There’s still a lot to be determined before the draft rolls around at the end of April, with free agency having a big impact on teams’ needs, but it’s never too early to run through a full seven-round mock draft for Los Angeles. In this mock, the Rams trade down in the first round and land one of the most electric receivers in the draft, Brian Thomas Jr. They also come away with Braden Fiske, a combine star, and a potential backup quarterback in Joe Milton III. TRADE: Round 1, No. 26: WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU Rams trade: No. 19 Buccaneers trade: No. 26 + 58 The Rams want a wide receiver. That much is clear after their reported interest in Mike Evans and their combine meeting with Rome Odunze. Thomas was a combine star, running a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds. He could go even earlier than No. 26, but trading down and landing him near the end of the first round, while picking up No. 58 overall in the process is a great deal for the Rams.”

“ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler named the Jets as one of the “intriguing options” who could pursue a trade for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, received permission from Jets’ general manager Joe Douglas to seek out a trade. While the young quarterback is still sorting through his options with the help of his agent, Fowler writes that Wilson “is looking for a skilled offensive head coach and a place to revive his career.” Related: NFL reporter suggests Los Angeles Rams could pursue sign-and-trade for star McVay would be the perfect coach to work with Wilson. Unlike Kyle Shanahan, with the San Francisco 49ers also named as a potential suitor, McVay offers a more relaxed coaching style that could benefit a young quarterback who just spent years under Shanahan’s disciple Robert Saleh.”

Multiple teams had Mike Evans on their free agent WR board and were hoping to land him in free agency. Based on several team sources: Titans, Rams, Chiefs, Patriots, Giants, Panthers, Falcons, and Jaguars. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 4, 2024

