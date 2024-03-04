Jason Kelce very briefly noted the Rams in his retirement speech

Jason Kelce very recently announced his retirement from the NFL. The longtime offensive lineman and future Hall of Famer gave an emotionally charged goodbye as he set his sights on life after the NFL. In his address, Kelce touched on a number of topics mostly to do with his own personal journey in football and his expierence with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he also made brief mention of the Los Angeles Rams.

Jason Kelce just delivered the greatest retirement speech I've ever seen.



Authentic, reflective, appreciative of so many people and the places at every step of his journey.



Build the statue now.



What an all-time great. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 4, 2024

The entire speech can be viewed right here, and his quick note of the Rams is right around 18 minute mark. Kelce says:

“I won’t forget finding out in the 2017 Rams game that Carson Wentz had tore his ACL. The whole team had an uneasy feeling in the locker room. All of us questioning what this would mean...Malcolm Jenkins addressed the team. He gave a very typical Malcolm speech invoking confidence in who we were and breaking it down with his patented “We all we got, we all we need!”

I’ve said this before. In a league with only 32 teams they are all connected one way or another. In this case, Kelce mentions the Rams because it was in a Rams game that Carson Wentz became seriously injured. Wentz had a chance to take the Birds to a Super Bowl that year. Instead, Wentz would get hurt and then former Ram, Nick Foles would go on to lead the Eagles all the way to winning the Super Bowl in that same 2017 seaason. It’s a remarkable story.

To add even more Ram’s flavor to this article, apparently there were rumors that the Rams maybe wanted to add Kelce to the squad before the start of what would become Kelce’s Super Bowl winning season with the Eagles.

#Rams Rumors: The Rams could possibly work out a Trumaine Johnson for Jason Kelce and picks trade. Kelce is a top 5 C. pic.twitter.com/6H6RCy9ICj — Rams Chat (@LARamsChat) March 11, 2017

Funnily enough, it was this past NFL campaign that we saw Wentz win a game for the Rams against the San Francisco 49ers. Now going into this season it is the Rams who may have the chance to bring Wentz back on their roster. What a turn of events for the former Philly quarterback.

Anyways, the Rams may have been mentioned by Kelce, but the real story is of course Kelce’s retirement. What a career for the veteran center. Congratulations to him and his family. I guess I won’t get to write that “Rams should trade for Jason Kelce article”, but then again never say never. Tom Brady once came out of retirement afterall. Perhaps history repeats itself?

Again, congratulations to the newly retired player and best of luck to him going forward. We’ll have to wait and see for the next time that Kelce brings up the Rams. Maybe it’ll be on the next episode of his and his brother Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast.