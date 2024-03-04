Rams might not be interested in this QB after slow 40-yard dash time

It was a disappointing weekend at the NFL Scouting Combine for South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, who ran a 4.95 second 40-yard dash. Could the Los Angeles Rams and other teams now lose interest in the prospect?

Part of Rattler’s appeal to teams was his athleticism and mobility to evade rushers. That strength may be in question after his performance at the combine. Here’s his scouting report from the Draft Network:

“Spencer Rattler has a blend of physical tools and mental improvements to his game that makes him one of the most enticing QB prospects available.” Strengths: Legitimate NFL arm talent Smooth, efficient throwing motion Plus-mobility Three-level passer Concerns: Consistency with decision-making Anticipation throws Pocket presence Rattler projects as a starting NFL quarterback with a good ceiling. With his combined physical tools and mental growth, he can become a top 12-15 quarterback. Unlike a lot of top QBs, Rattler had to uplift and elevate average-at-best talent. He made the best lemonade possible with the lemons he had. Prospect Projection: Day 2 — Adequate Starter

Add Spencer Rattler to your list of potential backup QB options for the Rams in the draft.



Rattler said that Matthew Stafford is a guy that he tries to emulate. “He can throw from all different angles, has a great arm, and can anticipate well.” pic.twitter.com/hr6mu2Hj4H — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) March 1, 2024

We know the Rams are in the market for a quarterback this offseason, though they probably need both a veteran backup and a developmental prospect for the future. It remains to be seen whether the Rams can retain Carson Wentz or if they will look elsewhere, but with Matthew Stafford at age 36 the team needs to keep an eye toward the future in order to keep their competitive window open. How early will they dip into the quarterback pool in the draft?

There seem to be four locks at quarterback to go early in the first round: Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and JJ McCarthy. It’s unclear how the next tier of quarterbacks will shake out, but before the combine Rattler seemed to be ascending and joined Bo Nix, Michael Pratt, and Michael Penix in the day two conversation. Could Rattler’s stock now suffer after his sub-par testing?

It’s important to mention that individual players have found success after disappointing combine performances. NFL teams have more data to comb over now and can compare combine testing to their GPS data from practices and games. The times you run in your underwear should be used to validate what seems apparent on film, as often times there are prospects that run fast in Indianapolis but don’t play as fast in games.

For the sake of comparison, here are what other quarterbacks ran at the combine. It’s fair to question whether Rattler can outrun edge rushers at the professional level after his 40-yard dash time this past weekend.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: 4.81

Carson Wentz, Los Angeles Rams: 4.77

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: 4.82

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: 4.80

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: 4.79

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: 4.75