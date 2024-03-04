A rumored Rams major free agent target is off of the market

The Los Angeles Rams may be looking to add a big wide receiver name to the offense this offseason as it was reported over the weekend were interested in signing Bucs star Mike Evans, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. There was also a meeting with Washington draft prospect Rome Odunze, an expected top-10 pick in April.

How badly do the Rams want to add to their receiver room of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp?

Multiple teams had Mike Evans on their free agent WR board and were hoping to land him in free agency. Based on several team sources: Titans, Rams, Chiefs, Patriots, Giants, Panthers, Falcons, and Jaguars. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 4, 2024

Evans signed a two-year, $52M contract with $35M guaranteed on Monday to stay in Tampa Bay. Nonetheless, the Rams showing interest in Evans shows that they may be looking to add a wide receiver with size this offseason. When you combine the Evans report with the rumored interest in Odunze, it seems pretty clear that the Rams are far from content at the wide receiver position.

Earlier this offseason, the Rams re-signed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to a one-year contract worth up to $5M. However, it’s possible that the team sees him more as a fourth wide receiver in the offense rather than the presumed WR3 after signing his contract.

Puka Nacua was the Rams’ most productive wide receiver last season and Cooper Kupp will be coming off of an injury-riddled year. That’s not to mention that Kupp and Nacua are stylistically very similar. It’s possible that the Rams are looking to add some size on the outside as well as add some versatility in their receiver room. If the Rams do end up drafting a player like Odunze, it also gives them a future at the position behind Kupp.

With Evans now unavailable, the Rams will have to shift another direction. Calvin Ridley and Michael Pittman could be two names to keep an eye on in the free agent market.