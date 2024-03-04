Could Rams sign one of these veteran free agents at TE?

When the Los Angeles Rams extended the contract of Tyler Higbee in September last year, it seemed safe to assume the future of the tight end position was fortified through 2025. However, Higbee suffered a torn ACL in the wildcard loss to the Detroit Lions after a low hit by safety Kerby Joseph. It’s more likely than not that Higbee will miss all of training camp and the start of the regular season. It may be late into 2024 before he is able to participate in football activities, let alone rounding into 100% form.

Tight end is a position the Rams likely will need to address this offseason despite dedicating salary cap resources to Higbee’s extension just six months ago. LA is effectively paying a starter to sit on the sidelines this season, and they may need to even dip into the veteran free agent pool to prevent having a glaring weakness in the short-term.

Fans will be quick to point out the promising rookie season of Davis Allen, who the team drafted in the fifth round from Clemson last year. Allen was targeted 11 times last year and caught 10 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. He made a start in Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers when the Rams rested the majority of their starters ahead of the playoffs.

It’s tough for rookie tight ends to make an impact early. It’s generally a position that takes longer for players to develop into meaningful roles, which is why Allen’s contributions are encouraging. Perhaps his best performance came in the preseason where he snagged eight receptions for 53 yards in the finale against the Las Vegas Raiders despite missing the first two exhibition games.

It’s fair to be intrigued by what Allen could bring to the table long-term, but for a team looking to compete right now it may not make sense for Los Angeles to anoint the second-year player as a starter and the heir apparent to the best tight end in franchise history, Higbee.

Also worth mentioning is the fact most teams consider tight end to be a position where you need two starting level players, though the Rams have historically not taken that approach. It’s clear that LA has changed up their running game to a gap-based scheme rather than zone runs, so perhaps the long-term vision was for Higbee and Allen to pair together and help open lanes on the ground.

The bottom line is that the Rams likely need to bring in another TE with the ability to start this year. Based on the nature of the position, it’s unlikely that this solution will come via the draft.

Which veteran tight ends could the Rams consider adding while Higbee rehabs his torn ACL?

Veteran free agent options at TE:

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

It’s difficult to see the Rams shopping at the top of the market, especially considering they’ve already committed premium dollars to Higbee’s extension from last fall. Still, Schultz has experience in a McVay-adjacent scheme and could contribute from day one.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

TE’s coach and passing game coordinator Nick Caley worked with Henry in New England before joining the Rams staff in 2023. Henry was a first round pick that showed promise early in his career with the Los Angeles Chargers; however, he’s never quite put it all together as a top tier TE. Pro Football Focus (PFF) projects his free agent contract as two years worth just over $6M, so Henry shouldn’t break the bank. He’s still on the right side of age 30.

Really think you can lock in TE Hunter Henry to the Rams in free agency.



The connection between Henry and Nick Caley is hard to ignore. Caley was the Patriots TE coach in 2021 and 2022 and coached Henry. He was also a GA at Arkansas when Henry was a freshman. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) February 26, 2024

Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks

Fant was included as part of the return package in the Denver Broncos acquisition of Russell Wilson. He’s a former first round pick that has yet to convert all of his potential into production, and there’s till reason to be intrigued about his athleticism and run after the catch ability.

I’m not sure Fant fits the bill for the Rams as he’s not a steady option you can plug in from day one, unless LA wants to bet on the traits.

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers

Could we see McVay reunite with Everett? Perhaps the Rams could view Allen as a replacement for Higbee as a blocker and then Everett could add value as a pass catcher. Still, Everett is a frustrating player that is has mental lapses after seven or so seasons in the NFL. Just this season he quit on a play at the goal line against the Kansas City Chiefs that resulted in a long interception return for the touchdown.

Adam Trautman, Denver Broncos

A plus blocker that can also contribute at times in the underneath passing game, Trautman could be a steady plug-and-play player at age 27. He’s unlikely to cost more than $2-3M annually.

Austin Hooper, Las Vegas Raiders

You know what you are getting with Hooper, who still has plenty of athletic ability, but will the Rams aim for someone with a higher ceiling?

Mike Gesicki, New England Patriots

More of a slot receiver than a tight end, and won’t be a true replacement of Higbee in the running game

Johnny Mundt, Minnesota Vikings

A reunion would make sense for both Mundt and the Rams, though LA could set its sights higher.

Jonnu Smith, New England Patriots

New England cut Smith recently. He was being paid in excess of $12M with the Patriots. Could the Rams get a good value for him, or will a team with a need at TE spend big to solidify that spot?