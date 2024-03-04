Offensive linemen wrap up the NFL Combine in a big way

The Los Angeles Rams could be in the market for a few offensive linemen in the NFL Draft. There’s no doubt that the Rams were paying attention on Sunday as offensive linemen wrapped up the NFL Combine with their athletic testing. Here are five players that stood out.

Offensive Linemen Standouts

iOL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

Mason McCormick was one of my favorite guard prospects during the Shrine Bowl and it was nice to see him stand out in Indianapolis. He tied for the fourth-best broad jump for an interior offensive lineman since 2000 and then crushed the agility drills. His explosiveness was something that was on display in Frisco and the athletic testing backed that up.

7th most athletic OG ever.



Mason McCormick is going earlier in the draft than you think.



Mix of Quinn Meinerz (small school OL with elite athleticism) and Juice Scruggs (OG/OC versatile who dominated @ShrineBowl week).



https://t.co/T0umgG8wIt — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) March 4, 2024

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

There have been some comparisons between Amarius Mims and Greg Robinson. However, outside of raw talents that played in the SEC, the two players don’t have that much in common. Both Mims and Fashanu dealt with hamstring strains on Sunday which took them out of the agility drills. However, Mims dominated the 40-yard dash, running a 5.07 with a 1.78-second 10-yard split. The explosiveness was also on display as he had a 9’3″ broad jump. Mims was seen as an athlete coming into Indianapolis and he certainly met those expectations.

iOL Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin

If there is a Wisconsin offensive lineman in the draft, it’s safe to assume that Les Snead could have some interest. Given the Rams’ need at center, Bortolini makes a lot of sense. Bortolini had a 4.94-second 40-yard dash, but it was his 1.69-second 10-yard split that led all offensive linemen that was impressive. In the 3-cone, Bortoline had the fastest time over for a center and third-fastest overall with a 7.16. With offensive linemen, it starts with the feet and Bortolini not only showed good explosiveness with his 10-yard split, but showed that he has the foot speed to match.

Tanor Bortolini just had the fastest 3 cone ever for a center at the combine with a 7.16 and third fastest all-time among all OL. Jason Kelce’s was the previous high at center with a 7.22 in 2011. — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) March 3, 2024

iOL Brandon Coleman, TCU

Coleman is an intriguing prospect which experience at left tackle, left guard, and right guard. He expected to to test well and he did just that with a 9’6’’ broad jump, 34-inch vertical and sub-five second 40-yard dash with a 1.73 10-yard split. His 2022 season was much better than 2023, but in the middle rounds, this is the type of athleticism that is worth betting on.

Brandon Coleman is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.98 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 4 out of 1421 OG from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/slADO9t93E pic.twitter.com/98ZTjfNEG5 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024

OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Alt is likely a top-5 pick. However, in the case that he does drop out of the top-5 and into the back-half of the top-10, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams make a phone call to move up. Alt’s explosiveness was on display on Sunday and he also had an impressive 4.51-second shuttle. The Notre Dame tackle’s athleticism matched the tape.