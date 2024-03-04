Random Ramsdom: LA may have real chance at a top 10 rookie quarterback

Hello and thanks for spending some time with us on a Moday! The link below suggests that the Los Angeles Rams may have a chance at a top 10 rookie quaterback in the upcoming draft. I don’t know whether or not LA should draft a QB or look at free agency, but they are going to want to have someone behind Matthew Stafford. Do you have an opinion on this? Please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great day!

Snead says the Rams want to have a #2 QB on the roster this year that can step in and win if Matthew Stafford is injured.



The Week 9 loss to the Packers clearly left a mark. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 28, 2024

“Still, the New York Jets saga over veteran quarterback Aaron Rogers is a cautionary tale. Injuries are a constant threat in the NFL, and just one injury can change the outlook for a team’s entire season. Meanwhile, the rather crowded crop of rookie quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft has already resulted in two popular names already committing to returning to NCAA football in 2024: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and Texas QB Quinn Ewards

The Rams, for better or worse, are in the market for a quarterback. The loss in Week 9 to the Green Bay Packers because the team had ignored the backup quarterback drama was a lesson well-learned by the team. That means that despite the lack of interest from Rams fans, the team itself is not above making a play for a rookie quarterback prospect as early as Day 2 in the 2024 NFL Draft. And that is not my speculation, it’s simply drawing comments by Rams GM Les Snead out to their logical conclusion:”

“The Rams find themselves in a similar spot now as they were in 2017, needing someone who can solidify the left tackle spot. That player could be Tyron Smith. The Cowboys are not expected to re-sign Smith, a pending free agent, allowing the 33-year-old veteran and eight-time Pro Bowler to hit the market. Smith has far greater injury concerns than Whitworth ever did, but it’s possible he can do for the Rams what Whitworth did in the second half of his career.

End of an era: #Cowboys All-Pro and Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith will be a free agent and is unlikely to return to Dallas, sources say. The blindside protector since 2011, Smith will be highly coveted. pic.twitter.com/eiTolVeFw6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2024

With Smith becoming available, the Rams should at least entertain the possibility of signing him. Despite playing 13 years in the NFL, he’s still somehow just 33 years old. And yes, there are serious questions about whether he can stay healthy – he hasn’t played more than 13 games since 2015 and has played just 30 games in the last four years – but he’s still capable of playing at a high level at a premier positions.”

“Wilson was the second-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and is yet to deliver on the promise of his potential. The Jets could have surrounded him with more talent, better protection, and an offensive coordinator that didn’t get described as the worst coaching job in the history of the sport by Sean Payton. The results were historically bad. Since he entered the league, no passer has seen as much playing time while performing as poorly as Wilson has. By expected points added per play and success rate, he was the worst quarterback in the NFL with at least 320 plays. As such, a change of scenery is as necessary as it is inevitable. There’s some talent to harness, his arm is strong, he’s a good athlete, and his out-of-structure flashes can make some forget about the down-to-down struggles. How much the Rams want to tap into that will decide their interest. ESPN reported, though, that Los Angeles and the San Francisco 49ers are among the potential suitors.”