Who will be the Rams Kick returner?

During the Sean McVay era, the Los Angeles Rams have not invested much capital into special teams, particularly kick returners, and last year it really came home to roost. In a playoff-run season, where many games could turn on a late-game big play, return teams offered very little help. In fact, they were some of the worst in the NFL. Bad luck or bad planning?

L.A. finished 29th in punt return total yards and 28th yards pr return. Kickoff returns were worse, they finished dead last in both total return yards and yards per return. With 2023 primary returner, Austin Trammel, not under contract, the role is wide open. On the current roster, undrafted and practice squad member Xavier Smith out of Florida A&M has 20 college kickoffs and 14 punt returns to his credit. He totaled 476 yards and no touchdowns.

Looking back, McVay inherited Round 4 pick Pharoh Cooper for his maiden season, but Cooper had got fumblitis in a playoff loss and was purged with most of the Jeff Fisher-era players. Undrafted free agent JoJo Natson followed in 2018 and 19 with middling results, he was out of the league soon after. Nsimba Webster, undrafted by the Rams, handled 2020. In the Super Bowl winning season, return duties were by committee until the mid-season addition of Brandon Powell. The undrafted journeyman added some excitement and re-invigorated the unit. He eventually earned reps on offense as a gadget player as well. But the Rams let him slip away after 2022 and decided on Trammel as his replacement for 2023.

There is certainly a need at kick returner.

Each draft cycle, there are plenty of kick return prospects for the taking. Some specialize in punts, others kickoffs, and a few do both. The candidates I have identified fit into the latter category and have the added value of potential on offensive, defensive, or coverage units. Triple threat prospects.

Wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson- Tulane

Fifth year senior who turns 24 in June. Very fast with old-school swivel hips and at 5’ 9” 190 lb., is small, but certainly not a tiny scat back. Had up-and-down testing at the NFL Combine, ran a very nice 4.42 forty, but was just adequate in the bench, vertical and broad jump. Jackson also had a standout week at the Senior Bowl. His stock has soared and now, even in a very strong draft class, has risen from the cusp of being draftable to now being looked at in Round 4.

Good, not great college production and although never really broke through as the go-to guy, did get better every season. Jackson played in 55 games, totaling 3193 all-purpose yards and 19 scores at 15.6 yards per touch. Much more potential than just a returner. Needs some route work, right now can depend on blowing by pass defenders on deep passes or turning quick, short routes into chunk plays with open-field prowess. Has a second gear where he explodes and shows good hands.

The most consistent WR on the American Team through two practices?



Jha'Quan Jackson pic.twitter.com/bJx8XmhCfv — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 1, 2024

Running back Dylan Laube- New Hampshire

Everyone is now familiar with Laube. He is a top prospect from the FCS and won nine All-American awards for his efforts. He backed it up with a stellar week at the Senior Bowl, showing off the ability to run, catch, and block. As a result, there isn’t much sleeper value, in fact, things may go overboard the other way. Wherever he’s drafted, the older prospect, who turns 25 in rookie season, will have to prove that he can make the big step up to pro level competition.

But this article is about triple threat return prospects and Laube’s college on-field production numbers cannot be ignored. Over 6 six seasons and 46 games, the stocky 5’ 10” 206 lb. back rolled to an amazing 7197 all-purpose yards averaging 156.2 per game. Add on 47 touchdowns. Although not the primary kickoff returner, rambled for 2207 yards at an average of 24.5 and while only returning punts his final two seasons, charted 426 yards at 12.5 yards per pop.

Running back Keilan Robinson- Texas

A solid all-around player who got lost amongst all the recent running back talent at Texas. Robinson is slightly under-sized at 5’8 191 lb. and would have been a super sleeper had he not ran a 4.42 forty at the NFL Combine. The fifth-year senior was originally signed by Alabama, transferred after two years, and played mostly special teams in 33 games over three Longhorns seasons. He had 542 yards rushing, 332 receiving yards, 897 in kickoff returns, and 47 on punts. Add on 11 touchdowns.

His burst and speed jump out on film. Although he plays physically like a running back, not a zig-zag return man, Robinson isn’t a power runner. He has good contact balance and stays low behind his pads in short yardage, I think the best descriptor is competitive. Catches the ball well and certainly knows what to do in space. When he sees a hole he explodes through it. To go along with his return abilities, there’s a history of coverage team work as well.

Robinson with the 95-yard TD kick return @__keilan



ABC pic.twitter.com/yex1TBt2lZ — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 25, 2023

Cornerback Daequan Hardy- Penn State

Played in 44 games for the Nittany Lions, over 1100 snaps with 500 coming on special teams. Became returner late in college career, logging 17 punt returns for a 14.6 yard average with two touchdowns and three kickoffs. Was a key contributor on coverage units as well. Hardy, 23 in June, is on the cusp of being drafted and the Rams have made it regular business to add small cornerbacks.

Does have some potential on defense, although at 5’ 9” 176 lb., he would likely be limited to a slot/nickel role. Hardy is fast, athletic and a real ball-hawk, he finished with 25 pass breakups and five interceptions in 600 defensive snaps. Although an ankle-biter tackler, he plays an aggressive style and was often called on both run and pass blitzes ( 7.5 tfl and 3.5 sacks) from the outside. Play strength will be an issue on run support as well as carrying bigger/longer receivers downfield.

Daequan Hardy Slot Cornerback Highlights ᴴᴰ https://t.co/ITckKLZjaQ via @YouTube — Venie Randy Soares (@VenieSoares) March 31, 2024

Wide receiver Smoke Harris- Louisiana Tech

Age may turn teams off, will turn 25 in his rookie season. Harris has 61 games of college experience and was a prolific all-purpose player. After sparing play in his first two seasons, he exploded, finally netting over 4800 yards, 2908 receiving, 95 rushing, 992 on kickoff returns and 829 returning punts. He added 26 touchdowns.

At 5’ 7” 185 lb., Harris is a little thicker than the usual jitterbug receiver and runs different as well. He’s bursty and quicker than fast. Reportedly ran 4.5 at his Pro Day. Not a dancer, he sharply makes his cuts at speed, show the feet and patience to wait on blocks, and has pretty good contact balance. Finds open areas of zone coverages and is fights for the ball on fades and back shoulder throws.

Wide receiver/cornerback Dee Williams- Tennessee

Another prospect who will turn 25 in his rookie season. Williams is a bit unique because he has cornerback and wide receiver in his background to go along with his return skills. Began as a top juco corner/returner before joining Tennessee in 2022. An early hamstring relegated him to special teams and he moved from corner to wide receiver for 2023. Although he eventually work his way into the primary kick returners role, he never made traction on offense or defense.

While his overall numbers are modest, he is a late bloomer and was considered a top SEC returner. In his two seasons, Williams rolled to 814 on 38 returns for 21.4 yards per touch. He also scored a handful of tackles on coverage units. Put together very well at 5’11 190 lb., appears to have good speed and vision, he’s not a joystick player, but can make sharp cuts.

Wow, Tennessee takes the lead on a Dee Williams punt return TD



Huge swing of momentum in Knoxville

pic.twitter.com/how57ShTPT — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 14, 2023

Who should the Rams select?

Obviously I like all five, since I chose them to write about out of the dozens of possibilities. Jha’Quan Jackson and Dylan Laube will likely be mid-round picks. With that draft capital expenditure, you almost have to expect them to push to see the field at their base positions, not just special teams. Keilan Robinson and Daequan Hardy have had success for top teams against top competition, but never broke through as standouts. You know they are well-coached and competitive, talented players. Smoke Harris and Dee Williams are the low-cost options, late round picks who have less positional potential, but can really run the rock.

Although, Jackson and Hardy would be fine additions and I’ve been advocating for the Rams to double-dip into the deep wide receiver and cornerback pools, but I’m going another way. Keiland Robinson could offer all-around special teams help and push for RB#2 right away. He’s another smallish back, but runs north-south, catches the football, and has the speed and open-field skills to be a playmaker. All at a very affordable price.

