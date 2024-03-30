Random Ramsdom: Some information released about organized team activities

The Los Angeles Rams have announced their schedule for the upcoming organized team activites as well as their mandatory minicamp. We are still a ways off, but time flys and this is another remind that the NFL season will be here before we know it! Everyone is waiting for the draft, but once the draft is over we’ll see teams really start to ramp up and prepare. It’s never a dull moment when you are following the NFL.

“Once OTAs begin in May, the Rams can begin offense vs. defense drills in 7-on-7, 9-on-9 and 11-on-11 settings. After that, there will be a three-day mandatory minicamp in June before the team breaks for summer. First Day: April 15 OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6 Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12 With such a young team and a bunch of rookies joining the mix in April’s draft, the Rams will find value in these offseason workouts. There’s a lot for these players to learn, and for coaches in new roles like defensive coordinator Chris Shula is, this will be an opportunity to get the ball rolling.”

“In the 33rd team’s attempt to match remaining free agents with ideal landing spots, the Rams do just that, signing former Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell. “Campbell can play inside and outside, which fits perfectly with a Los Angeles Rams team that could use help all along the defensive line,” Pizzuta said. “With Atlanta, Campbell spent a lot of time on the edge. He’s been around a 50-50 split between the edge and interior for much of the latter part of his career.” That versatility could become a key component of defensive coordinator Chris Shula’s plans. Los Angeles needs help both on the interior and on the edge, where it sorely missed a significant edge presence. Rookie Byron Young played well, but heading into 2024 relying on him as the team’s best edge rusher isn’t a winning strategy.”

“We’ve witnessed this before on the Rams roster in the case of TE Brycen Hopkins. He was a tight end who was added to the team, who seldom saw playing time, and who continued to find himself moving down the depth chart. Now that Hopkins is no longer on the roster, all indications are that Hunter Long is no longer in favor. When Tyler Higbee returns, he will be the presumed starter on this team. Until then, newly signed TE Colby Parkinson will likely be the starter. He will be aided by second-year tight end Davis Allen. What role is left for Hunter Long? If he has an incredible training camp, he could work his way into a niche role. But I view his role in 2024 much like the role of WR Van Jefferson in 2023. When Tyler Higbee is healthy enough to play, Long will be traded if he is still with the team.”

