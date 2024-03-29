Rams predicted to land Heisman finalist quarterback in the draft

With the 2024 NFL Draft just under a month away for the Los Angeles Rams, the team could realistically go in any direction in the first two rounds. Will taking a quarterback early be the direction LA goes next month?

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report seems to think so as he predicted the Rams will take Washington star Michael Penix Jr.

“It makes sense. General manager Les Snead has not been one to take a traditional approach to the draft. Stafford is 36 and has some serious injuries of his own on his resume, and Garoppolo has proved that his best role is as a backup at this point. Penix is similar to Stafford in his penchant for making aggressive throws and having the arm strength to test secondaries all over the field. If Penix makes it out of the first round, the Rams could be a surprise team to move up in the second to take the southpaw,” Ballentine wrote in his March 28 article.

Penix is hardly the only big name that was projected to Los Angeles this week. NFL.com analyst Charles Davis mocked Bo Nix to LA at No. 19 in his March 28 mock draft.

Should the Rams take a top QB like Penix or Nix in the draft if available? Truthfully, I’m starting to warm up to the idea. Matthew Stafford is obviously not going to play forever and taking either player would be a step towards preparing for the future. I could realistically see Nix and especially Penix dropping out of the first round.

Penix possesses a much higher upside talent-wise compared to Nix. There is hardly a throw he can’t make on the field and Stafford would be the perfect mentor for the Washington product.

The signature Michael Penix downfield accuracy on display at his Pro Day pic.twitter.com/oF0vIw6vAk — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) March 28, 2024

However, Penix has a horrifying injury history that will likely scare away most NFL GMs. That’s what suffering four season-ending injuries in college will do. Assuming that is what causes the 2023 Heisman finalist to fall, the Rams should absolutely pounce on him. I would mostly like to see LA address the defense early, yet if a QB of Penix’s ability is available, Snead has to pull the trigger.

As much as I like Nix, Penix to me has a higher upside as a prospect. Of course his injury history concerns me, but as with any player available in the draft, context is EVERYTHING.

YES. Michael Penix Jr's injury history is concerning. Two ACLs and a separated shoulder. But context is important.



-Last major injury was in 2021

-Stayed healthy his two seasons at Washington

-Most arm talent in the Draft class (despite Joe Milton III's 90-yard bombs)

-4.46… pic.twitter.com/1IVGgVpgfF — Purple FTW! Podcast (@PurpleForTheWin) March 29, 2024

Mock drafts and draft predictions are the main contributors to the “silly season” going around the NFL. No one knows what the Rams will do in the draft. Although if the Rams are in a position to pick Michael Penix, he could help continue the winning tradition under Sean McVay for whenever Stafford hangs it up.