Trade up? Don’t be surprised if Rams move up to maximize first-round value

Since becoming the Los Angeles Rams general manager in 2012, Les Snead has been one of the best at working the phones and devising trades, especially surrounding the draft. Snead’s first big move was the RGIII trade that sent the number two overall pick to Washington in exchange for multiple future draft picks. It was a move that ended up crucial to the team’s overall rebuild.

That year alone, the Rams traded back from number two overall to 14 where they finally settled on Michael Brockers.

In 2013, Snead moved up from the 16th overall pick to inside the top ten at number eight where they selected Tavon Austin. After staying put in 2014 and 2015, Snead moved up form 15 to number one to take quarterback Jared Goff.

It’s very possible that the Rams stand pat at 19 and select the best player available. Trading back is also a possibility as Snead may not see a lot of difference in player caliber between pick 19 and 25. With that said, this is also a roster that has lost a lot of star power over the last few years. The team moved on from Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd last offseason. After winning the Super Bowl the year before, Andrew Whitworth retired and then Aaron Donald just hung up the cleats

The once star-heavy Rams roster has since become star-depleted. At some point, the Rams are going to have to add star-caliber, blue-chip players to the roster to fill those voids left by Ramsey, Whitworth, Floyd, Donald, etc.

As it stands, Los Angeles is in a bit of an awkward spot in the draft. Using the NFL Trade Value chart for draft picks, there’s only a 155-point difference between picks 19 and 25. However, going the other direction, there’s a 275-point difference between picks 19 and 13.

While good players can be found anywhere in the draft and the first-round for that matter, there’s still a difference in quality of player at pick 12 and pick 19, etc. The Rams aren’t necessarily in range to get what many would consider a blue-chip player, but sitting at 19, they can likely find a similar quality player a handful of picks later.

This is why it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Rams were a team that is considering trading up. Under Snead, the Rams original first round pick has been between picks 15-20 on two occasions. On both occasions, the Rams moved up inside the top-10. The first time was to select Austin and the second time was to take Goff.

That may also be an argument for against trading up given that Austin didn’t necessarily hit his ceiling with the Rams and Goff was traded away for Stafford to help the team take the next step. At the same time, the strategy was there.

In both cases, the Rams moved up for players that they considered would be centerpieces of the franchise. With an aging Stafford and Kupp and then no definitive star on defense, that’s exactly what this Rams roster needs. There isn’t a world in which the Rams regret making the playoffs and ending up with the 19th overall pick. However, that doesn’t change the needs on the roster.

This is the first time that the Rams have had a first-round pick since 2016. They will likely be looking to make the most of it. If Snead has the opportunity to trade up for a player like Rome Odunze, Olu Fashanu, Dallas Turner, or another elite level talent, it’s a move that he will most certainly consider.

While the Rams may be in a bit of an awkward spot at 19, it’s a draft position that does present them with options. All options will be on the table, including trading back. However, if the Rams are looking to maximize the value of having a first-round pick for the first time in the Sean McVay era, a trade up may be the best option if the right opportunity presents itself.