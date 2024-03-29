This may be the most brilliant part of the Rams signing Tre’Davious White

At this point it is pretty widley known that the Los Angeles Rams have signed Tre’Davious White. Aside from the LA signing a potentially top tier corner, though there is risk, what I hadn’t considered is that this signing now gives the Rams even more flexibility in the upcoming NFL Draft. Jake Ellenbogen points out the idea in the video below that the signing may keep other teams on their toes when it is finally LA’s time on the clock.

He also has completed a mock draft to give an idea of who the Rams may consider adding since this major signing. The addition of White frees up the Rams, so that adding another cornerback in the draft is a luxury as opposed to a need. Other teams now have to factor this in when they consider who the Rams can take with their picks.

A couple weeks ago the NFL went through their legal tampering period. Les Snead and the team made a few key moves including the addition of cornerback Darius Williams. However even after adding Williams, I was of the oponion that the Rams intended to draft a conerback to fill out their roster. The Rams very well could still do that, but with the addition of White I would say they no longer NEED to add a CB.

Do I still think they should add a CB? Yes, I think it would be wise to add someone with high upside, but you can now make the argument that their cornerback room is complete. I don’t think that could be said prior to the White signing.

Recapping some of the highlights from @RamsNFL GM Les Snead's availability at this year's NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando:



• Outlook on 19th and 52nd overall picks

• Signing Garoppolo as backup QB

• Where things stand w/ Ernest Jones extension talkshttps://t.co/XXgtkGGJJ6 — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) March 25, 2024

With the addition of White, and as Ellenbogan points out in the video above, the Rams have even more flexibility in the draft. It is unclear who the Rams will be targeting. That is a huge advantage. Now LA can move or up down with teams who fear LA will take their own targeted player.

The Rams have so many directions they can go. With the loss of Aaron Donald it’s not a stretch to say LA should consider acquiring defensive line help, and now they can do that without the risk of leaving the draft with an incomplete cornerback room.

LA has options and flexibility in the upcoming draft. Options AND flexibility are two of the biggest advantages anyone can have. The Rams appear to have both, and I know fans and the team can’t wait to make their team better once April 25th rolls around. So far I think the Rams have played this offseason brilliantly. Adding White was another savvy move.