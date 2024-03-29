Random Ramsdom: Tight end an issue for this season’s LA team?

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for the upcoming season. There is plenity of excitement around young tight ends like Davis Allen and newly signed TE Colby Parkinson. However, the reality is that until we see either of those players do what Tyler Higbee has done for the Rams the last number of season, then the position will be a question mark.

“The Rams weapons are relatively set for Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford. Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson lead the receiving corps, and Kyren Williams is the No. 1 running back. But tight end is an issue for the Rams with Tyler Higbee (knee) likely out for the start of the season. He suffered a torn ACL and MCL in the wild-card loss to the Lions. “You just feel terrible with Tyler Higbee getting injured,” McVay said. “He’s meant so much to our team, but you know he’s gonna be a PUP guy for sure.” With Higbee out, Davis Allen is my favorite backup tight end for the Rams. He started Week 14 at Baltimore when Higbee was out with a neck injury and caught four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Allen is worth a late-round flier in tight-end premium leagues.”

From the NFL Annual Meeting earlier this week in Orlando, a breakdown of the @RamsNFL's approach to the initial waves of free agency from front office decision-makers, and why some of their best moves may still be to come:https://t.co/tTMUGmni0Q — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) March 28, 2024

“It’s uncanny to absorb the fact that the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback for six NFL seasons is now the backup quarterback on this roster. While he is an oft-injured quarterback, he has an uncanny knack of making the right throws at the right time to win games. After all, he has 13 fourth-quarter comebacks and 13 game winning drives over the course of his career. Just to place that into perspective, Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford has piloted 35 fourth-quarter comebacks and 44 game winning drives. The LA Rams are not handing over the keys to the team by signing Garoppolo to a one-year deal. The strategy is simple. The Rams know that they will face the 49ers at least twice this season, and Garoppolo’s intimate knowledge of their roster and coaches will be incredibly valuable when the two teams face off in 2024. But Garoppolo is more than a play of espionage to aid the team.”

“DraftKings Sportsbook released their projected over/under win totals for the upcoming NFL season, and the Rams’ have a predicted mark over/under of 8.5. Los Angeles is joined by the Bears, Browns, Colts, Jaguars, Chargers, Steelers and Buccaneers with the same projected win total. The Rams’ other NFC West foe, the Seattle Seahawks, is listed at over/under 7.5 wins alongside the Saints, while the Cardinals are grouped with the Commanders, Vikings, Raiders, Giants and Titans at over/under 6.5 wins. Per DraftKings, the teams with the best-predicted win totals are the two participants in February’s Super Bowl, San Francisco and Kansas City, and the loser of last season’s AFC Championship game, the Ravens.”

