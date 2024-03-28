How much will the Rams value safeties in the NFL Draft?

In the latest Los Angeles Rams mock draft, Matt Miller of ESPN had General Manager Les Snead selecting USC safety Calen Bullock at #52. If this came to fruition, it would be Snead’s lowest pick spent on a safety since Lamarcus Joyner was drafted at #41 back in 2014.

L.A. has taken nine safeties since Snead’s maiden year in 2012. While all are quite different in traits, size, and draft slot, one common denominator threads through the whole group, they are used and cast aside. In 12 seasons, after their rookie contracts expire, not one safety has received a second contract from the Rams.

Are there any 2024 prospects that might break the that glass ceiling? Here are some favorites and the round they should be selected in.

Please visit the TST Draft Page for more capsule reviews and all your draft coverage needs.

Round 1

Tyler Nubin-Minnesota 6’ 1” 199 lb., 32” arms, and 9” hands @ NFL Combine

A versatile and productive prospect on the cusp of Round 1. Soon to be 23, Nubin played receiver and quarterback in high school before moving to safety at Minnesota. Played in 55 games with 36 starts, 2500+ snap.

Nubin has both stellar instincts and ball skills, the type of player whose sum is better than his indivudual parts. He’a comfortable both at deep safety and in the box to support in run defense. Not a great athlete, he makes up for it with on-the-fly processing. Reads quarterback’s eyes, recognizes routes, and reacts in a flash. Very good pursuer and tackler, can take some bad angles. Played some boundary cornerback early in his career and has also seen man coverage on the slot. Probably prove out to be better in zone coverage.

All-around solid game. Wasn’t able to participate in all-star games or test at Combine because of minor knee surgery. Questions about his burst and long speed have dropped his draft position. Does it matter? Likely not, he’s got the ball skills and high floor to play in the NFL. Besides, the Rams haven’t had many true speed players at the safety position under Les Snead’s watch.

Round 2

Kam Kinchens-Miami 5’11 1/8” 206 lb., 31 1/4” arms, 9 5/8” hands, and 75 1/8” span @ Senior Bowl

Took over as a starter mid-way through his true freshman season, finishing with 27 starts out of 32 games. Logged 162 tackles, 26 passes defended, and 11 interceptions. Missed a month in 2023 with a head/neck injury. Will turn 22 at the end of his rookie NFL training camp. Named an All-American after the 2022 season.

Aggressive, thumping safety that can thrive in the box and with his ball skills, also offers value deep in the secondary. Kinchens looks on film to play much faster than he tested, chalk it up to solid read/react skills, a quick trigger, and constant motor. He has solid instincts and aggressively pursues the football. Lined up often in single-high coverage and was able to cover it well. Like many aggressive players can over run ball carriers and try for the big hit instead of wrapping up, sliding off and missing.

Kinchens needs polish, but has a good ceiling as a ball-hawking and “big hit” playmaker. Although he didn’t test well at the Combine, he did markedly improve his 40 time at the Miami Pro Day and was timed at 19.24 MPH at the Senior Bowl.

This was the best play I saw from Miami (FL) safety Kamren Kinchens (#5) this past season. Coverage bust against Louisville… Kinchens has to cover a ton of ground to prevent a huge play.



Not only does he prevent a big play, he intercepts it. Eye popping stuff. pic.twitter.com/18O9mKCypS — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 11, 2024

Round 3

Jaden Hicks-Washington State 6’ 2” 211 lb., 31 1/2” arms, 9 3/8 “ hands @ NFL Combine

Will turn 22 in training camp. Hicks is a bit raw and inexperienced with only 26 college games over two seasons, but is a hard-charging, aggressive player. Played cornerback in high school. Rolled to 155 tackles, three interceptions, and 13 passes defended. He also blocked a kick on special teams.

Nice package of size and athleticism. Played in the box, out on the slot, and deep with equal ease. Although Hicks does not appear to have wicked fast long speed, he has stellar burst, short area agility and change of direction. Really pursues the ball well and generally takes good angles. Hard-hitter who needs to consistently wrap up his tackles instead of going for the big hit. Adept in both zone and man coverages, remains to be seen how will turn and run with speedy, NFL receivers, but certainly big/fast/strong enough to blanket tight ends and running backs.

A player I like a lot, Hicks has the tools and instincts to be a playmaker, but admit there some bust potential. He comes out of a very aggressive defense and often played at his best flying downhill. Are his read/react skills good enough to play in a more conservative defense and still be disruptor?

You can see closing speed and impact in space from Washington State S Jaden Hicks (#25). His downhill range is really impressive. pic.twitter.com/qov2Oe8vY4 — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 8, 2024

Round 4

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson-Texas Tech 5’ 10” 189 lb., 30 1/8” arms, 9 5/8”hands, and 74 1/8” span @ Senior Bowl

A high school running back with five college seasons in the secondary. Gifted athletically, but on the small side, weighed in at 189 during the Shrine Bowl and 197 at the Combine. So who knows? Draft climber/darling after shining at Shrine Bowl and NFL Combine.

On film, Taylor-Demerson looks like a corner playing safety, with his ball skills and instincts standing out. Although he looks to need technique work in man coverage, in zone he’s wins with burst to the ball, short area agility, and quick change of direction He’s a good tackler, but not great and showed consistent production over three seasons. Certainly willing in run support, but more of a chase/drag tackler.

Versatility makes him the Rams kind of draft pick. One thing for sure, he would be the fastest, most athletic of the unit. He tripped the light at 4.41 at the Combine and 21.06 MPH at the Shrine Bowl. Played special teams his first two Red Raiders seasons, including some kickoff returns.

Texas Tech S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson initially drops down, thinking it's a run play, but quickly recovers and makes an impressive INT by getting his left-arm at the catch point to help pull the ball out of the TE's hands. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/879W0dUugg — WBG84 (@WBG84) March 26, 2024

Round 5

Beau Brade-Maryland 5’ 11 3/4” 208 lb., 31 1/8” arms, 10 3/8” hands, and 77 1/4” span @ Shrine Bowl

Two-year starter for the Terps. Spent frosh/soph seasons on special teams. Logged 1400+ snaps over his final two years and over that time he charted 177 tackles, 14 passes defended and three interceptions.

Fine all-around game. Good, not great athlete, but certainly has the range for two-high defense. Better in zone than man coverage at this point. Times up the ball well and physical at catch point. Physical and aggressive to play in the box and on the line of scrimmage, although he could use some play strength work. Pursues well and generally takes good angles. More of a chase/drag tackler than thumper, but tough enough to take on blockers in gaps when needed. I have read reviews that say he misses a lot of tackles, but I’ve watched five games and he’s missed no more/no less than other top propects. I would like to see him wrap up better. though.

A sleeper that I like, not the ball-hawk as other top prospects, but has all the other traits. Although he may never be a game breaker, his ceiling is rather that of a smart, mid-round moveable piece on defense and special teams. Plays very clean, reported to have committed only three penalties in his career.

Beau Brade closing & driving on an in-breaker from the slot



pic.twitter.com/FDXL96p3ud — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) March 26, 2024

Round 6

Evan Williams-Oregon 5’ 11 3/8” 202 lb., 29 5/8” arms, 10” hands, and 73” span @ Senior Bowl

Graduate transfer to Oregon after spending his first four seasons at Fresno State. Made an unencumbered move up in competition from the WAC to PAC-12. Over five seasons 55 games with 44 starts, and 2725 snaps, Williams racked up 261 tackles, 13.5 for loss, 17 passes defended, and five interceptions.He had strong Senior Bowl week, being voted top workout safety on the National team and snatching an interception in the actual game.

Blocky build for a safety. Plays the game like a linebacker and was primarily a box safety for Fresno State. Adequate in pass coverage, both man and zone. Strong enough to ride tight ends down the field, but his shorter arms may become a problem on contested catches. Very good short area quickness, change of direction. Flies downhill to the ball, will actually have to tone it down as pro, breaking down to secure tackles. This is an area that will only magnify against NFL strength and contact balance.

I’ve been a fan since his Fresno State days. He tested solidly at the Combine and backed it up with improvement at the Oregon Pro Day. Still a work in progress in deeper coverages, but has a motor, toughness and aggressive play. Played on special teams all five college seasons.

Oregon SAF Evan Williams with good coverage. Positioning and pass breakup! pic.twitter.com/sO388MDkCO — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) February 1, 2024

Round 7

Josh Proctor-Ohio State 6’ 1 1/2” 198 lb., 31 7/8” arms, 8 1/2” hands, and 78 1/2” span @ Senior Bowl

Had to wait his turn to start at talent-rich Ohio State. Proctor played six college seasons and didn’t start until his senior year. Did play in 53 games, mostly on special teams, but did earn 20 starts at safety.

Although he aligned at multiple secondary positions, Proctor plays best in the box. He reminds me of a linebacker in a safety’s body. Considering age, experience, and level of coaching, his pass coverage needs a lot of work. Underneath, he reads and reacts well to close on short passes very well, just as he does ball carriers. In fact, his pursuit ability covers wide swathes of field. A solid wrap up tackler, he can overrun ball carriers, but it’s not consistent problem.

Clearly, Proctor has talent and athleticism. Over his time at Ohio State, he’s struggled to earn a regular role, with off-field/personal problems, and injuries. He never quit or transferred out. Has he overcome them? Round 7 is good place to find out.

Undrafted

Dominique Hampton-Washington 6’ 2 3/8” 213 lb., 33 1/8” arms, 9 3/8” hands, and 79 1/4” span @ Senior Bowl

Older prospect who finally put all the pieces together for a strong final season. His senior film was head and shoulders above his earlier play. He often flashed looks at his potential, but got it together for 2023.

Hampton has the build, size, length, and speed to play in the NFL. Very versatile in Huskies formations and looked comfortable both playing deep and in the box. Willing in run support and hard-hitting striker, will have to learn to wrap up as a pro. Strong, long, and fast enough to cover tight ends, but needs polish trying to mirror wide receivers. In zone he appears adequate in his read/react skills and change of direction. Ball skills leave a lot to be desired.

Tested very well at the NFL Combine, it might cost a draft pick get him. Hampton is traits-based addition with only one season of college production, but brings a history of special teams work.

Does safety fit into the “need” category?

Or rather, should the Rams throw any real draft capital at the position? They have five currently under contract.

Recent addition Kamren Curl is a versatile, under-rated piece who’s adept at both man/zone coverages and tackles well both in space and on the line of scrimmage. Quentin Lake has been brought him along slowly, but by the end of 2023 had earned 453 defensive snaps at dime linebacker, nickel corner, and safety. Russ Yeast stepped up in his second season, logging nine starts, 800+ snaps, and 61 tackles. Rookie Jason Taylor missed three month’s with an injury, but contributed eight games of special team work and some mop-up duty. Tanner Ingle was on the practice squad.

I’m thinking about mid-round picks at safety in 2024. I like Beau Brade as a steady, smart player who has versatility, but can be counted on to maintain his responsibilities. Jaden Hicks and Evan Williams could be used like attack dogs, stunting around the formation; blitzing; and sim blitzing. Generally raising hell with the quarterback’s reads and taking advantage of their natural traits.

If the Rams decide to stand pat at safety, fine. It’s not particularly a draft class of top-end talent, so improving special teams play should be a consideration in identifying prospects and there is depth for players with those talents.