Rams 7-round mock draft: ESPN picks 11 new prospects for L.A.’s roster

The L.A. Rams picking three defensive players to start their draft would not be surprising at all, but going with a punter in round six would be since the franchise already seems to have a punter who they like. However, ESPN’s Matt Miller either thinks that the Rams want a competition...at punter...or he just didn’t really notice. Maybe this was an A.I. draft?

In either case, Miller or A.I. made 11 picks for the Rams in this new 7-round mock draft posted on ESPN Insider.

Miller’s 7-round mock for the Rams:

1.19-EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

2.52-S Calen Bullock, USC

3.83-DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

3.99-OT Kiran Amegadjie, Yale

5.154-CB Jarvis Brownlee, Louisville

5.155-RB Dillon Johnson, Washington

6.196-WR Cornelius Johnson, Michigan

6.209-TE Erick All, Iowa

6.213-DE Eyabi Okie-Anoma, Charlotte

6.217-P Tory Taylor, Iowa

7.254-K Harrison Mevis, Missouri

Choosing Tory Taylor out of Iowa in the sixth round and then Harrison Mevis in the seventh was odd. I thought maybe Taylor is a kicker and I didn’t know it, but then Miller picks a kicker for the Rams. L.A. definitely needs some competition at kicker, however this is not a position they’ve drafted since Sam Sloman in 2020, a move that did not work at all. It doesn’t mean they shouldn’t try again.

The Rams picked punter Ethan Evans in the seventh round last year. Are they expected to add another one? Special teams isn’t an area that Les Snead and Sean McVay typically like to invest into.

Here’s what Miller had to say about Verse:

The Rams are pretty free to attack value with a “best player available” approach in Round 1. The retirement of Aaron Donald looms large, but breakout rookie Kobie Turner will slide into the 3-technique spot. Where the Rams really need help in the pass rush is off the edge, and that’s where Verse would come in. He is relentless with high-effort production — Verse helped lead FSU to an undefeated regular season with nine sacks and 50 pressures. He’s a plug-and-play 4-3 defensive end starter with Trey Hendrickson-like ability.

How would you grade Matt Miller’s 7-round mock for the Rams?