Rams schedule joint practices with AFC team

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Houston Texans in a series of joint practices this fall, according to Aaron Wilson. The meetings indicate that the Rams and Texans will also play each other in the preseason.

One year after hosting #Dolphins for joint practices during training camp, #Texans to host #Rams during the preseason. #Rams roster headlined by Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua. Should be some good 1-on-1s with Derek Stingley Jr., etc @KPRC2 https://t.co/NdAKDOWFdO — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 27, 2024

Joint practices have usually been chippy, but almost all of those altercations involved Aaron Donald in some way and he’s now retired.

The Texans were the surprise of the AFC in the 2023 season, going from a laughingstock to the playoffs thanks to the help of new head coach DeMeco Ryans and new quarterback C.J. Stroud. Going into year two for those two, Houston hopes to build on their efforts from last season to become a Super Bowl contender with Stroud joining the likes of Joe Burrow and Josh Allen.

The Rams were the surprise of the NFC and have similar goals. To have these two teams meeting in the preseason and joint practices should be interesting in a few months.