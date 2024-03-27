Rams mock draft: Post-Tre’Davious White signing edition

The Rams opted not to fully address the edge defender spot after swinging and missing on the top available options in free agency. The team signed Tre’Davious White who many believe is the last signing the Rams will make until after the NFL Draft. In this mock draft, I will be drafting using the Pro Football Focus software in the position the Rams are currently right now.

Before the Rams even make their selection in this mock I decided to trade down with a plan in mind to take Penn State’s edge defender Chop Robinson. The Packers were willing to trade up from 25th to 19th while giving away their 88th pick and I used the 25th selection to add Robinson to the roster.

1st Round (25th overall via TRADE with Green Bay): EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

For those of you that know me and have followed me this off-season you know I want the Rams to go after a bookend left tackle blue chip prospect. However, the Rams have backed themselves into a corner at the edge defender spot. They need someone opposite of Byron Young. In this mock, I took Robinson who provides elite traits off the edge.

Robinson had an elite 20.9% pass rush win rate this past season in college. He’s considered an average to slightly above average run defender but he’s got perhaps the quickest first step of any pass rusher in this draft. The big knock on Robinson is that he lacks polish and that he hasn’t had a ton of sacks in college. However, we’ve seen the likes of Danielle Hunter go from hardly any sack production to elite pass rusher in the NFL. I’m not truly worried about his lack of sacks at the college level.

He may be a boom or bust prospect but the most important question to be answered when deciding whether or not to draft a prospect like this is whether you have the coaching staff to make it work. I believe the Rams do so I am confident and comfortable with this selection. Not to mention, having that fifth-year option for a player like Chop who is 21 years old is a massive flex.

2nd Round (52nd overall): IDL Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

The Rams lost Aaron Donald to retirement and you would be speaking crazy if you think they can just replace a man like that in one draft. However, they might try and at least add to that position. I like Ruke Orhorhoro out of Clemson here for that role.

I think Orhorhoro can be a starting caliber player with some enormous upside due to his athleticism. He’s very quick, explosive and uses his leverage well. This is one of my sleeper guys who has sadly worked his way into the second round potentially. I did like him a lot more as a later pick but I will still take him here.

He’s another great athlete that is coachable. Ruke could easily start next to Kobie Turner and Bobby Brown III while giving the Rams some juice as a pass rusher. It’s worth noting NFL.com gave him a player comparison to that of Justin Madubuike. It took Madubuike until his contract year and last year of his rookie deal to blow up but when he did he was unstoppable. I wouldn’t be shocked if Orhorhoro followed suit.

3rd Round (83rd overall): WR Brenden Rice, USC

We know the Rams are going to take a wide receiver in this draft we just know it. That is the Rams thing to do. Scrutinize them if you want but Cooper Kupp has had a hard time staying healthy and is getting older. Puka Nacua in addition is the only other receiver on the roster under contract past this year. That means the Rams have to start eyeing at the future and Brenden Rice would give them just the trick there.

Rice is the son of Jerry Rice who is the greatest receiver of all time. Not bad for a bloodline. However, the thing you have to like about Rice is what you liked about his father, he’s a great route runner. Rice was a staple in the USC offense and while he may not be a total need right now, he could work out as a potential long-term starter across from Puka Nacua for the future.

3rd Round (88th overall via TRADE with Green Bay): OT Dominick Puni, Kansas

Initially I wanted the Rams to go hard after a franchise left tackle as previously mentioned but here we have the Rams taking their first offensive lineman in the draft at pick 88 which is via the Packers. Dominick Puni is a former JUCO talent that went to Kansas and immediately excelled at left tackle. I think he can be the Rams left tackle if need be after Alaric Jackson. However, Puni’s versatility to play all five positions displayed at the Senior Bowl is what makes the most sense when it comes to this pick.

For the Rams to add Puni to a group with Noteboom and McClendon among others means the Rams would have a lot of opportunities and options should god forbid anything injury wise occur to the starters. Puni is rock solid and I would say he’s a day one starter if need be.

3rd Round (99th overall): SAF Calen Bullock, USC

Bullock is a lengthy safety that ran a 4.4 forty time and has great range. He stands at 6-foot-2 and offers a ton in coverage. He’s not the best run defender and doesn’t have a frame you really want coming up and playing in run support but he could certainly grow into that.

I think Bullock is one of those best player available picks you make and considering he’s very young at age 20, it could lead with him being a key starter down the road. The Rams paid Kamren Curl, they have Quentin Lake and Russ Yeast but Bullock could push for playing time out of the gate. This would make the Rams secondary better for sure.

5th Round (154th overall): CB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

Part of why I think the Rams decided to go out and roll the dice on a former All Pro corner is due to their belief in who they have currently on the roster if the move doesn’t pan out. The Rams drafted three corners in the last two drafts by the names of Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick and Tre Tomlinson. With that said, I see them adding one more corner and Dwight McGlothern would be perfect.

McGlothern was one of the top zone corners per PFF and has displayed the potential to be a ball hawk. He’s a fluid athlete who with the proper coaching could be a genuine starter at the next level. I trust the Rams coaching staff especially Aubrey Pleasant to help develop a player like McGlothern who is much better than where he’s mocked to be going here in the fifth round.

5th Round (155th overall): RB Dylan Laube, New Hampshire

Kyren Williams is fantastic but the way you keep him maximized is by giving him some breathers and trusting in another running back to give him a break. Not only could Laube be that guy in the run game but also the receiving game. I really like the fit here for Laube and think Sean McVay could get the most out of his abilities.

6th Round (196th overall): EDGE Brennan Jackson, Washington State

We not me is an important mantra the Rams culture is built on. When I watch the tape of Brennan Jackson and when I interviewed, immediately Jackson was soemone that I felt was a perfect culuture fit in my mind. Jackson has relentless pursuit, his motor is nonstop and he’s highly coachable.

He’s a sixth-year senior which will cause him to fall as low as the sixth round here but with the Rams coaches and the way the culture is I seem them falling in love with Jackson and drafting him here for some additional depth in the edge room.

6th Round (209th overall): C Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin

Bortolini would offer versatility to play three of the five positions on the offensive line for the Rams. While the team currently does not have a backup center, Bortolini fits in here. I think he could start realistically but in this scenario the Rams get the top center athlete in the draft. He does a great job working and getting to the second level. I think Bortolini offers some good upside here and could work his way into being a starter at guard or center.

6th Round (213th overall): WR Joshua Cephus, UTSA

It’s another receiver for a crowded receiver room but in hindsight this move allows the Rams to have four receivers under contract next year. He’s great after the catch and is a very savvy route runner. Cephus could work his way into a starting spot in due time. The Rams do not throw away their receivers which is important to remember.

6th Round (217th overall): RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State

The Rams double dip on running back here. Davis offers a body composition not currently found on the Rams roster. He’s a patient runner who can break tackles with ease. While Laube works in the receiving game, Kyren works as the go-to back it’s worth noting that Davis can add a power eleement not currently seen on this roster.

7th Round (254th overall): K Joshua Karty, Stanford

Everyone has their own favorite kicker in each draft whether they realize it or not. Joshua Karty is my favorite for the Rams. Karty can drive the mid 50’s range but his consistency is what makes me excited for him. He made 91.1% of his field goals over the last two seasons.

Karty is really good on the kickoff but with the new rule changes the leg might not be as much of a weapon as initially expected. Karty still feels like the top kicker in the draft and would be a great option to take over as the Rams kicker.

Updated Depth Chart:

QB: Matthew Stafford/Jimmy Garoppolo/Stetson Bennett

RB: Kyren Williams/Ronnie Rivers/Dylan Laube/Zach Evans/Isaiah Davis

WR: Puka Nacua/Brenden Jackson/Ben Skowronek

WR: Cooper Kupp/Joshua Cephus

WR: DeMarcus Robinson/Tutu Atwell

TE: Colby Parkinson/Davis Allen/Tyler Higbee*/Hunter Long*

LT: Alaric Jackson/Dominick Puni

LG: Jonah Jackson/Logan Bruss

C: Steve Avila/Tanor Bortolini

RG: Kevin Dotson/Joe Noteboom

RT: Rob Havenstein/Warren McClendon Jr.

DL: Kobie Turner/Larrell Murchison

NT: Bobby Brown III/Cory Durden

DL: Ruke Orhorhoro/Desjuan Johnson

OLB: Chop Robinson/Michael Hoecht/Ochaun Mathis

ILB: Ernest Jones/Christian Rozeboom/Jacob Hummel/Olakunle Fatukasi

OLB: Byron Young/Nick Hampton/Brennan Jackson/Keir Thomas

CB: Darious Williams/Cobie Durant/Dwight McGlothern

CB: Tre’Davious White/Derion Kendrick/Tre Tomlinson/Shaun Jolly

SAF: Kamren Curl/Calen Bullock/Tanner Ingle

SAF: Quentin Lake/Russ Yeast/Jason Taylor II

K: Joshua Karty

P: Ethan Evans

LS: Alex Ward