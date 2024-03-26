Rams sign former All-Pro corner in hopes he will bounce back from injury

The Los Angeles Rams are signing cornerback Tre’Davious White to a one-year contract worth a base of $8.5 million and a max of $10 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move has been anticipated for a little while, as the team had a need at corner and met with White recently to discuss a possible deal. With free agency almost wrapped up and the draft fast-approaching, the Rams decided to lock in White for the 2024 season and fill a need before having to make any decisions in the first round next month.

White has had significant injuries in recent seasons but was once considered a top-5 cornerback in the NFL, if not top-3, when with the Buffalo Bills.

Former Bills All-Pro CB Tre'Davious White intends to sign a one-year, $8.5 million deal with a max value up to $10 million with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources.



White is 29 and was a Pro Bowl corner in 2019 and 2020. However, he missed six games in 2021, 11 games in 2022, and 13 games in 2023. The Rams are so desperate at cornerback, even after signing Darious Williams, that they obviously felt they had to take a chance.