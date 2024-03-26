Rams make anticipated signing official on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams were expected to sign edge rusher Michael Hoecht to a restricted free agent contract and that was made official on Tuesday: Hoecht signed his tender and is officially returning to the Rams for 2024. L.A. would still have the option to part ways with Hoecht if they end up liking other players better, so nothing is guaranteed and certainly the Rams should be looking at edge rushers in the draft, but this is another step towards bringing him back again.

Potentially to start opposite of Byron Young.

Hoecht’s strange journey as an undrafted free agent defensive tackle to one of the largest edge rushers in the NFL led him to him getting six sacks and 11 QB hits last season. He also made 81 tackles. He is not likely ever going to be a premier, number one edge rusher getting 12 sacks per year and that is one reason why the Rams must continue to go searching for one in the draft. But he is making less than $3 million in 2024 and that’s a really fair cost for a player who is familiar with the coaching staff and has experience with Sean McVay for the past three years.