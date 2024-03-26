Random Ramsdom: Aaron Donald gets a full page to himself in LA Times

Some people may be tired of the all the Aaron Donald news, reports, intrviews and so much more as AD continues to step away from the NFL and leaves his time as a player for Los Angeles Ram’s behind. I for one think if AD isn’t deserving of all this fanfare than who is? I am assuming most here at Turfshowtimes are pretty happy with all the AD converage, but of course are sorry to see him go.

Please check out some of the other links below, please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great day! Thanks for checking out Turfshowtimes!

“To honor the future Hall of Famer, the Rams took out a full-page ad in the Los Angeles Times on Sunday with the quote, “Legends live forever” and a photo of Donald. It was an awesome way to pay tribute to one of the all-time greats as he exits the NFL after a decade of dominance, showing just how much Donald meant to the team and organization.

aaron donald tribute in the @latimes today is pretty great pic.twitter.com/cMXTihygh6 — martin rickman (@martinrickman) March 24, 2024

Donald retired from football with 111 career sacks, the most in franchise history. He’s a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2029 and is up there with the likes of Jack Youngblood and Merlin Olsen as two of the best to ever wear the horns.”

"No one can do the things that Matthew does. Point blank. Period."



'Locked In' premieres April 18th on Rams YouTube and @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/5sPJgvwgzB — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 19, 2024

“Watch as Los Angeles Rams wide receivers Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson & offensive lineman Steve Avila attend the Sydney Roosters vs. Brisbane Broncos matchup.”

The NFL Draft is one month away ‼️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 25, 2024

“And according to NFL.com’s Chad Reuter in his latest mock draft, there will be a major shakeup for L.A., with the Rams trading the 19th overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for the No. 32 pick, as well as an extra second-rounder. With the 32nd pick in the first round, Reuter believes the Rams will get some help on the defensive line by drafting Jer’Zhan Newton out of Illinois. Newton, a dominant force in the Big Ten along the front, would be a logical choice for L.A., which will be attempting to fill the massive hole in the lineup left by Aaron Donald’s retirement. As for the two picks that the Rams would then have in the second round, NFL.com sees the defensive trend continuing.”