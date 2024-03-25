49ers get annoyingly lucky with comp picks again, this time using a former Rams DL

The two teams getting the most out of the 2024 compensatory picks are NFC West rivals: The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. They will both have third round compensatory picks this year and the Rams have five comp picks in 2024.

One comp pick that the Rams received in 2023, out of four total, was a fifth rounder that the team had because of the “loss” of Sebastian Joseph-Day to the Chargers. L.A. used that pick to select Puka Nacua with the final pick of the fifth round. But Joseph-Day didn’t make it to the end of his second year with the Chargers and was waived in December, leading to a pickup by the San Francisco 49ers.

Joseph-Day played two games for the 49ers and then he made three playoff appearances. That short appearance with the 49ers is currently helping them get a 2025 seventh round pick.

Sebastian Joseph-Day was on the 49ers for only 2 games in 2023, but his departure for Nashville at $4M APY earns them another 7th round 2025 compensatory pick.



Remember, the Rams got Puka Nacua with their comp pick SJD generated. Who will SF get?https://t.co/pT42PPU7HA — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 25, 2024

According to OvertheCap’s calculations, the 49ers are set for three 2025 comp picks, including one for QB Sam Darnold, a backup, one for Joseph-Day, and one for Clelin Ferrell. Anyone think that maybe teams are just overpaying former 49ers?

The Rams only have a third round comp pick in 2025 because the Falcons hired Raheem Morris. They are not expected to get any others. At least the Rams have Puka Nacua though.