What current NFL rule should not be changed or eliminated?

The NFL has not been making any friends with some of the new rule changes, including banning the controversial “hip-drop tackle”. Fans of the L.A. Rams and the other 31 teams have to be expecting the worst-case scenario when it comes to all these changes. Here is a look at the rule changes that occurred just on Monday:

A few notable NFL rule changes



The hip drop tackle now illegal boo!



Reviews of roughing the QB to potentially overturn yay!



Winning even 1 of 2 challenges means teams will get a 3rd instead of needing to go 2/2 — Sharp Picks Consultants (@SharpPickss) March 25, 2024

Adding a third challenge is a solid change and reviewing roughing the passer penalties seems promising in theory. However, I believe we all remember how well challenging pass interference calls worked out. Just look at the mess you created Nickell Robey-Coleman!

Not to get all preachy and everything, but nothing the NFL proposes will make the game 100 percent safe. Injuries are unfortunately commonplace in a sport this dangerous. These proposals are only going to confuse defensive players and referees. Lord knows the league cannot afford further officiating confusion.

If you need a quick summary on how these changes are being perceived around the sporting world, please give Dan Patrick a few moments of your time:

"If you're a defensive player trying to understand what you can and cannot do, they are making it almost impossible."



-Dan reacts to some of the #NFL rule changes pic.twitter.com/exVU3Z4JVh — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 25, 2024

All of this was a long-winded segway into asking what is a current NFL rule that should not be changed or eliminated? What rule should the league keep its dirty money-grubbing hands off of?

In December, I asked the Turf Show Ramily about a rule they would like to see eliminated ahead of the 2024 campaign. For this exercise, I’m going to play my Uno reverse card to see the opposite side of the argument.

Personally, the touchback rule is a tad lame, yet it’s one of the few rules that actually benefits the defense. The defense needs a win today more than anything. While this isn’t a rule, I would also like to see the league mandate a specific type of field in all stadiums. The “turf vs grass” debate has been going on long enough and there must be a clear resolution.

So which current rule should not be changed or eliminated in the future? Let me know in the comments!