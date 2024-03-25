What Rams GM had to say about Stetson Bennett’s future with LA

Stetson Bennett has committed to onboard with the Los Angeles Rams for offseason workouts, according to general manager Les Snead at the league’s owners meetings. Bennett missed the 2023 regular season after being placed by the team on the non-football illness list due to undisclosed personal reasons. Snead also mentioned that the quarterback is working out in Dallas with Patrick Mahomes’ trainer and is in communication with position coach Dave Ragone:

Les Snead said QB Stetson Bennett is working out in Dallas and the plan is to “onboard him for offseason workouts.” Bennett spent the 2023 season on the reserve/non-football illness list. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) March 25, 2024

The Rams selected Bennett in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, a historic draft class that saw multiple rookie of the year candidates in Puka Nacua and Kobie Turner despite the team not picking in the first round. Bennett played in all three of LA’s exhibition games, replacing Brett Rypien as the starter after the first.

He certainly had his fair share of opportunities, throwing 62 passes while completing just 36 (58%) for 347 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions. The first game against the Los Angeles Chargers was his strongest, though the offensive line generally struggled in pass protection while Bennett was under center. In that game Bennett went 17 of 29 for 191 yards and threw his only touchdown of the preseason. The former Georgia Bulldog’s absence loomed large in Stafford’s only injury-related absence of the season against the Green Bay Packers, as Brett Rypien looked inept leading the offense in an important conference matchup.

The Rams 2024 quarterback room is taking shape. Matthew Stafford returns after playing some of the best football of his career down the back half of last season and leading the team to the playoffs despite the odds being against them. Jimmy Garoppolo replaces Carson Wentz as Stafford’s primary backup—Snead also spoke on that change at the owners meetings and called Garoppolo a better schematic fit.

Asking a fourth-round rookie to immediately step in as a backup in the NFL may have been too much pressure. Garoppolo’s arrival to Los Angeles should shift the attention off Bennett, who can instead focus on his development and carve out a role as the QB#3. Garoppolo’s contract runs only through the 2024 season, and there’s time for Bennett to earn the backup job—and a spot in the NFL—for next season and beyond.