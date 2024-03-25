 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL draws angry reaction from banning the ‘hip drop’ tackle next season

The NFL has banned the ‘hip-drop’ tackle and many players, coaches are confused, unhappy about it

By Kenneth Arthur
Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL competition committee, which Sean McVay has joined for the first time this year, has agreed to ban the “hip-drop tackle” in a decision on Monday. Most fans and even players expect there to be a lot of confusing and disagreeable flags thrown in 2024 by refs who either see a hip-drop tackle or think they see a hip-drop tackle. It appears that a hip-drop will draw a 15-yard penalty.

Former NFL tight end Kyle Rudolph said it is “too hard” for players to decide in the moment what type of tackle they are or are not allowed to execute. “It’s not black and white, there’s a fine area, how do officiate it and fine it? That’s the biggest problem” said Rudolph.

Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy said he doesn’t know what a hip-drop tackle is. Dungy thinks the only other way to tackle a player from behind is arguably more dangerous than the hip-drop.

On queue to Will Compton saying ex-OL will be happy about the change, Kyle Long was happy about the change.

In Long’s defense, another report suggested that the play only happens less than 1% of the time, so maybe there will not be many penalty flags thrown. Perhaps some players specifically will be more hurt by this rule than others.

