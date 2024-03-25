NFL draws angry reaction from banning the ‘hip drop’ tackle next season

The NFL competition committee, which Sean McVay has joined for the first time this year, has agreed to ban the “hip-drop tackle” in a decision on Monday. Most fans and even players expect there to be a lot of confusing and disagreeable flags thrown in 2024 by refs who either see a hip-drop tackle or think they see a hip-drop tackle. It appears that a hip-drop will draw a 15-yard penalty.

The NFL has banned the hip-drop tackle, source said. The Competition Committee was unanimous on it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2024

Former NFL tight end Kyle Rudolph said it is “too hard” for players to decide in the moment what type of tackle they are or are not allowed to execute. “It’s not black and white, there’s a fine area, how do officiate it and fine it? That’s the biggest problem” said Rudolph.

The NFL has banned the "hip drop tackle" in a unanimous decision..



Everybody seems to be pissed and for good reason #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Re90tm4mm4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 25, 2024

The average tackle on every TE & RB now that the “hip drop” is banned pic.twitter.com/vIdsYRLW68 — pastor matt (@MonsieurMatt25) March 25, 2024

Great explanation on ban of the hip drop by TE @KyleRudolph. Listen to this: pic.twitter.com/9AMjZKbN5c — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) March 25, 2024

Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy said he doesn’t know what a hip-drop tackle is. Dungy thinks the only other way to tackle a player from behind is arguably more dangerous than the hip-drop.

I’m all for player safety. We need to make the game as safe as possible. And I must admit I don’t know what a “hip drop” tackle is. Having played & coached defense I can tell you there is only one way to make a tackle from behind without dropping your weight-which could be worse pic.twitter.com/PMs5Z2xp7h — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) March 25, 2024

Giving more subjective penalties for NFL officials to call is the wrong idea. Banning the hip drop tackle is going to be a disaster this season. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) March 25, 2024

Watch some ex-NFL offensive linemen (who probably played for the bears) come out and say the hip drop tackle penalty is a good thing — Will Compton (@_willcompton) March 25, 2024

On queue to Will Compton saying ex-OL will be happy about the change, Kyle Long was happy about the change.

Im happy the hip drop tackle is outta the game. I’m all for the league trying to minimize the potential for serious injury. This league has a 100 percent rate of injury but the hip drop tends to be the cause of injuries that are harder to come back from. Good job NFL — kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 25, 2024

In Long’s defense, another report suggested that the play only happens less than 1% of the time, so maybe there will not be many penalty flags thrown. Perhaps some players specifically will be more hurt by this rule than others.

On the surface banning hip drop tackles sounds like it will have a huge effect on the game, but!



Last season, 1/1970 tackles per week were considered hip drop, .05%!



15 yard penalty and an automatic first down when it does happen. It does suck that all these rules… pic.twitter.com/T4i5nwzvhM — Joel Moran (@joelvmoran) March 25, 2024