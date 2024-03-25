Can the Rams rely on Tre Tomlinson in 2024?

The retirement of Aaron Donald created a void in the middle of the Los Angeles Rams defense. LA doubled down on offense in free agency by signing guard Jonah Jackson and run-blocking tight end Colby Parkinson. They may be forced to score 30 points just to remain competitive in games, and that’s problematic when Chris Shula is in his first season as a NFL defensive coordinator.

Sure, Los Angeles plugged some holes at key spots by reuniting with veteran corner Darious Williams, applying the right of first refusal tender to OLB Michael Hoecht, and signing Kam Curl at safety; however, this is a very young defense that seems to have more questions than answers right now.

One of those key questions is who will start at corner opposite of Williams. Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant battled for this role towards the end of the 2023 season, but neither were able to take firm hold. Could second-year CB Tre Tomlinson push for playing time in 2024?

What do the Rams have in Tre Tomlinson?

Did the Rams spend last season developing Tomlinson—holding him out of game action until he was truly ready—or did he fail to impress coaches despite Kendrick and Durant’s short-comings creating an opportunity for playing time? We may not get any semblance of an answer until this fall when training camp rolls around, but it’s important to remember that Tomlinson was one of the best corners in all of college football during the 2022 season and flashed promise last preseason.

Across three exhibition games, Tomlinson played a total of 68 snaps. He was targeted seven times in coverage and allowed just two receptions (28.6% completion) for 16 yards and recorded two pass breakups. This earned him an impressive Pro Football Focus (PFF) coverage grade of 83.0 for the preseason, though it’s also notable he was flagged twice in a quantity of snaps that equates to roughly a full regular season game.

Those penalty issues carried over to the regular season, where Tomlinson was a stalwart on special teams (332 snaps) but played just 45 defensive snaps. As a rookie was flagged three times on special teams and then committed another two penalties in his limited defensive action.

Aside from penalties his on-field performance during the regular season left lacking as well, as he allowed five receptions on six targets for 78 yards, a touchdown, and a perfect passer rating of 158.3. All of his defensive snaps in both the preseason and regular season came at outside corner, despite his size suggesting he’s a fit for the slot. Williams is a similar player in a lot of ways, though they’d lack size as a duo overall if both are starting for the Rams in 2024.