Rams 7-round mock draft: L.A. trades into the top-10 for a receiver

There has been some discussion on whether or not the Los Angeles Rams should trade up in the NFL Draft. Sitting at 19, they have a few options. They can stand pat and get a good, but not great prospect at 19 which would help the roster. On the other hand, they may have the option to trade up and get a potential blue-chip prospect. The downside of trading up is that it means giving up picks. However, with Les Snead’s history of trading back on days two and three of the draft, there is a good opportunity to recoup some of those losses. Here’s a mock draft example with the Rams trading up into the top-10.

8th Overall - WR Rome Odunze, Washington

*Trade with Atlanta Falcons: Pick 8 for Pick 19, 52, 154, and 2025 3rd

The Rams reportedly met with Odunze at the NFL Combine and given their interest in Mike Evans, it’s clear that they do feel a need to bring in a receiver that could start on the outside across from Puka Nacua. While some will be disappointed that this pick isn’t defense, look at who the head coach is on this team. He is an offensive guy with an understanding that without Aaron Donald he might as well build an offense that can score 40.

Rome Odunze adjusting for the score pic.twitter.com/1V1ehq8VXB — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) March 12, 2024

Odunze is one of the better downfield receivers in the draft class. He’s great in contested catch situations and has an innate ability to adjust on the ball being throws his way. This is a player that can be an immediate contributor and complement Puka Nacua while Cooper Kupp focuses solely on the slot.

91st Overall - CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame

*Trade with Green Bay Packers: Pick 83 and 209 for Pick 91 and 126

The gap from eighth overall to 91st overall hurts. However, this is a spot where the Rams could trade back and pick up an extra pick in the fourth round. Cam Hart gives the secondary some size and length on the outside which is something that they desperately need. Hart may not be the prospect of a Quinyon Mitchell in the first round. However, he is a player that can develop into a consistent starter on a defense and gives the Rams exactly what they are missing.

114th Overall - LB Curtis Jacobs, Penn State

*Trade with Cleveland Browns: Pick 99 for Pick 114 and 156

This is another trade back while picking up a selection in the fifth-round. With how the Rams have historically valued the linebacker position, pick 114 for one might seem a little high. With that being said, Jacobs would give them what they are missing as a coverage linebacker next to Ernest Jones. Jacobs may not be a player that starts right away or only plays in certain situations. As a rookie, he should be able to contribute on special teams.

126th Overall - DL DeWayne Carter, Duke

At the end of the day, the Rams need pass rushers and it doesn’t necessarily matter where that comes from. Yes, they need pass rushers off of the edge and a guy that they can rely on to get to the quarterback in key moments. However, without Donald, having a rotation on the defensive line is going to be even more important. Carter had really good pass rush tape in 2022 and showed good moments last season at Duke. His bull rush is very impressive. Adding him to the rotation as a pass rusher along with Kobie Turner could be a good duo on passing downs.

Holy shit DeWayne Carter pic.twitter.com/DHzgNY4tC0 — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) February 21, 2024

156th Overall - EDGE Javon Solomon, Troy

If the Rams invest in another day three edge rusher, one of them has to pan out, right? Last year, the Rams took Nick Hampton and Ochaun Mathis on day three of the NFL Draft. Both players had limited playing time as rookies. Solomon is a little undersized and there is some concern about the level of competition that he faced. However, he has a good array of pass-rush moves and does a nice job with his counters. Solomon may be a situational pass-rusher early, but there is some upside here.

#Eagles showed interest in #Troy EDGE Javon Solomon at the combine, having a formal interview with him.



Big fan of his skill set and game, plays so much bigger than his size. One of my favorite Day 3 players in the draft.



pic.twitter.com/kTpu6QQc7f https://t.co/mPirTRUTFZ — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) March 19, 2024

164th Overall - iOL Isaiah Adams, Illinois

*Trade with Detroit Lions: Picks 155 and 254 for Picks 164 and 201

The need for a versatile offensive lineman is underrated for the Rams. They lost Tremayne Anchrum in free agency who was a key depth piece. Coleman Shelton also went to Chicago Bears, leaving a hole as a player who could play guard or center. The Rams will likely be relying on some of the development of Logan Bruss and they may like Mike McAllister. With that said, adding a depth piece like Adams who has experience at right tackle and left guard would be beneficial.

196th Overall - RB Blake Watson, Memphis

Blake Watson is a player that I like for the Rams as a day three option at running back. While they have Ronnie Rivers and Zach Evans behind Kyren Williams, over the last two years, they’ve been thin at the running back position. Watson provides versatility as an offensive weapon and should be able to contribute on special teams.

201st Overall - DL Gabe Hall, Baylor

The Rams aren’t going to replace Aaron Donald. One option to fill that void would be to draft a player like Byron Murphy in the first round. However, another option is draft 1-2 defensive lineman later in the draft that fit specific roles and play disciplined in their gaps. Carter earlier in the draft gives the Rams a pass rush option on the defensive line. Meanwhile, Hall excels against the run. This may be a quantity over quality situation. Not that Carter and Hall aren’t good players, but keeping fresh legs on the field and a good rotation of players also has its benefits.

213th Overall - S Dominique Hampton, Washington

Hampton is one of my favorite late options at safety. He brings good length and physicality in the middle of the field which is something that the Rams have lacked after Nick Scott left. Hampton should be able to contribute early on special teams as well as provide good depth.

217th Overall - K Cam Little, Arkansas

Little remains my favorite kicker in this draft class. Joshua Karty makes a lot of sense as well. Little provides a strong leg and accuracy from long range which is something that the Rams and McVay will value. This is the kicker that I would expect the Rams to draft.