Random Ramsdom: Stetson Bennett hoping to help team this year?

According to the article below Stetsn Bennett is hoping that he can still get a chance to compete with the Los Angeles Rams. The reported quote is from Bennett’s former college coach so it’s not like we are hearing it from Bennett himself. Only Stetson knows what he truly wants to do, but if he can help the Rams in any way then I am opended minded, however I must admit I am of the opinion that LA may want to draft another quaterback this year, and or be prepared to go another season without Bennett.

“However, during a recent appearance at the Macon Touchdown Club, Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart announced that his former quarterback is “doing well” and was in Dallas working with Patrick Mahomes’ trainer to prepare for the 2024 season. Notably, the Bulldogs’ coach said that Bennett is looking for an opportunity, either with Los Angeles or elsewhere. “Stetson is doing well. He went back to Dallas to train where he trained last year. He trained with Patrick Mahomes’ trainer and some different people there. So he wanted to go back to that same footprint where he was training previously. The Rams still have him there. They have gotten other quarterbacks, but he’s hopeful that he gets an opportunity there or he’ll get picked up by somebody else.” -Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart on Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett”

“According to Warren Sharp, the Los Angeles Rams are set to have the NFC’s most expensive offense ($178.1 million) by cap space allotted, trailing only the Cleveland Browns ($188.8 million). Each of the top-seven spending teams will be paying for a large quarterback contract, frequently the price to pay for top-tier performance at the sport’s most important position. The best way to build a Super Bowl team is with a star quarterback on a rookie deal. The second best way is having a star quarterback on any deal. Los Angeles fared well here, with quarterback Matthew Stafford signing a four-year, $160 million extension—fair compensation for the Super Bowl he won in SoFi Stadium. Other teams, namely the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants (first and sixth in offensive spending, respectively) may be doomed from play under center that has been as poor as expensive.”

He'll go the courts to be her hitting partner when she needs one. Sometimes she'll catch his snaps for him.



How @RamsNFL long snapper @AlexWard_32 and pro tennis player girlfriend @AngelaKulikov support each other in their respective sports: https://t.co/oApwZjb3JT — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) March 24, 2024

“When his agent brought up the possibility of re-signing with the Rams, Donald didn’t know if he wanted to even consider that. “My first year in L.A. in 2016 was horrible. It was a bad year. We weren’t a good team. That’s the year Fisher ended up getting fired. Was on ‘Hard Knocks.’ It was an embarrassing year,” Donald said in his recent post-retirement interview. “For an individual year, it was an All-Pro year, Pro Bowl year. But when you accomplish that, not saying you’re not happy and excited about that, but you just want more as a team. You’re not even a competitive team and a team that only wins four or five games, it’s like, what are we doing here? My agent was talking to me like, ‘you’re about to go into your fourth year. Time to start talking about contracts. I’m like, ‘I love the Rams, but I want to win. I want to go somewhere I can win. I don’t know if I even want to try to come back and get a contract with the Rams.’ I just want to win. I’m tired of losing.” Donald was not happy about the way contract talks went when they finally did begin, feeling disrespected by the whole process. He ended up holding out in 2017, Sean McVay’s first season as the head coach, missing the first game of the regular season because of it.”

Giving back to the LA community!



We partnered with @Pepsi, @LAFoodBank + It’s Bigger Than Us to provide a Farmer’s Market + Friday Lunches Experience at Leimert Park! pic.twitter.com/BSiIKlssUN — Rams Community (@RamsCommunity) March 23, 2024

