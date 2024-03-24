Are Rams slated to get any 2025 comp picks?

The Los Angeles Rams will get a 2025 third round compensatory pick because the Atlanta Falcons hired Raheem Morris as the head coach, but it doesn’t appear that the team will get any additional comp picks with free agency almost over until the next phase. No other big names associated with the Rams are left in free agency that could even quality as a comp pick.

The L.A. Rams have the max amount of compensatory picks for 2024 and Les Snead’s been one of the most productive GMs in the league with regards to acquiring more picks, but it doesn’t seem like they have any comp picks coming because of free agency.

According to OvertheCap.com’s calculations, the Rams have signed three free agents who would qualify for a comp pick, including Jonah Jackson at $17 million per year and Colby Parkinson at $7.5 million per year. The Rams have only had two qualified free agents go into free agency sign a contract with another team, that being Jordan Fuller and Tremayne Anchrum.

Fuller’s $3.25 million salary puts him on the brink of a seventh round comp pick going to the Rams, but L.A’s free agent additions cancel it out. Even if the Rams had two more free agents sign deals with other teams, both of those comp picks would likely be cancelled out by the previous additions of Parkinson and Curl.

Current Rams free agents include John Johnson, Carson Wentz, Ahkello Witherspoon, Troy Reeder, Royce Freeman, Brycen Hopkins, Carson Tinker, and Duke Shelley.

Johnson, Wentz, and Witherspoon were all added either late in the offseason or during the season. The odds of them signing significant free agent deals prior to the 2025 compensatory deadline passing is increasingly unlikely. Basically, there are no significant free agent losses from the Rams this year.

The good news is that the Rams still get to keep their 2025 third round compensatory pick, so they’ll still get one more than most teams.