What’s the most extraordinary feat of athleticism by a Rams player?

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy posted an interesting bit of history on Twitter this weekend, a time when Hall of Fame guard Larry Allen ran down a linebacker on a tipped interception. It had the booth freaking out as much as you could ever hear from something like a 90-yard run or an impressive circus catch. At 325 lbs, Allen hustles down the field like a gazelle to make the tackle.

It made me wonder what the most impressive physical feat is that you’ve ever witnessed from a player on the Rams and with the deep group of franchise historians in our Turf Show Times community, I’m sure we could compile a really good list.

Been scouting for 25 years and not sure I've seen anything on tape more impressive than Larry Allen in chase mode here.



: @Ol_TimeFootball — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB)

The L.A. and St. Louis Rams have employed some of the best NFL players of all-time, from Deacon Jones to Marshall Faulk to Aaron Donald. What’s something that happened in a Rams game that stands out to you as much as Larry Allen’s run-and-tackle stands out to Cowboys fans?

Who are the most impressive athletes in Rams history, including Aaron Donald?

Let us know in the comments and we’ll compile the answers for the most impressive feats in Rams history.