How the Rams get a ‘Holy s%#! good’ offensive line with this mock pick

You know that a draft class is loaded with intriguing quarterback and skill position prospects when there are potentially elite offensive tackles falling outside of the top-10 picks. In most mock projections for the 2024 draft class, fans are getting a taste of how an elite tackle class could wind up giving franchises in the late-teens and even the 20s multiple opportunities to protect the quarterback with offensive tackle prospects who would go in the top-10 in some past years.

Such has been the case with a trio of Pac-12 Defunct West Coast Gone offensive tackles, including Washington’s Troy Fautanu, who was mocked to the L.A. Rams at 19 in the latest mock draft by That Franchise Guy on YouTube. If you haven’t heard of That Franchise Guy that’s...probably normal...and I don’t like to only cover mocks by Mel Kiper, as I think some of the smartest draft people have some of the lowest follower counts.

Here’s where you can watch That Franchise Guy’s pick and explanation for slotting Fautanu with the Rams:

That Franchise Guy called drafting Fautanu a chance for the Rams offensive line to be “holy shit good” with the re-signing of Kevin Dotson and the addition of Jonah Jackson in free agency. Should L.A. pick Fautanu, it gives Sean McVay and Ryan Wendell a player who could compete with A.J. Jackson to start at left tackle, but who also has the versatility to play guard or right tackle should any starters be injured.

Daniel Jeremiah said that Fautanu could even play center, if needed. On his play style, Fautanu said that there’s only one way to do it and “That’s just nasty, man.”

“There’s only one way you’ve got to play o-line, man,” Fautanu said at the scouting combine. “And that’s just nasty. I feel like every Saturday or just every day you practice being violent with your hands and just trying to be explosive off the ball and just trying to, you know, put your will and the other guy. You’ve got to dominate. You’ve got to finish guys.”

Fautanu was described as a “brawler without an ounce of finesse to his game”, so basically the type of big man who every fan will fall in love with and coaches can potentially mold into a premier offensive tackle. Despite some concerns that his length would put his ceiling at guard, Fautanu’s arms actually measured the same as Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, who is often projected as the first tackle off of the board.

PFF named Fautanu as both the best athlete and most versatile of any offensive linemen in the draft.

Some think that Fautanu isn’t a top-10 pick simply because he plays “out of control” so there is probably some work to do at the next level for the likes of Wendell. Most likely the plan would be, if the Rams did draft Fautanu, to not hand him anything right off the bat. The Rams could field a starting five right now (Jackson, Jackson, Avila, Dotson, Havenstein) and it would be a damn good unit. Last year, L.A. was in a different position, needing Steve Avila to start at left guard immediately and then getting desperate enough to trade for Dotson, which proved to be a blessing in disguise.

What would happen next, either before the season or during the season, would be that the Rams need to go to the reserves to replace an injured or poorly performing offensive lineman, most likely A.J. Jackson at left tackle. The Rams do have some options now because Joe Noteboom remains on the roster, as well as A.J. Arcuri, Logan Bruss, Warren McClendon, but there’s certainly a world where Fautanu turns out to be better at the NFL level than all of them. Including the starters.

Fautanu is either the Rams starting left tackle in 2024, or starting at a different position, or filling in when needed, playing as the sixth tackle, then taking over for Jackson or Rob Havenstein in 2025. L.A. is looking at a cap situation in 2025 where they most likely won’t keep both Jackson (who is a free agent) and Havenstein (who could be released or traded at age 33) and probably won’t still be working with Noteboom. There will come a time of reckoning at the tackle positions in 2025, one way or another, so the idea to draft a tackle in the first round is not a strange one.

And this class is probably the much better opportunity to do it than in the 2025 draft.

That’s not to say that the L.A. Rams SHOULD draft an offensive tackle in the first round, as there are also plenty of other needs and positions they could fill and most likely Les Snead will and should go with the absolute best player on his board regardless of position, but if they do decide to pick Fautanu or another tackle, there’s plenty of sense to it.

Plenty of “holy shit sense” to it.