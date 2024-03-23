Random Ramsdom: Team is spending plenty on offense, not so much on defense

According to the information below the Los Angeles Rams are spending plenty of money on the offensive side of the ball, but not nearly as much on defense. That can change as the Rams could add or still lose players but the numbers are interesting to look at for right now. I am curious if the Rams may any other moves for an active high end defensive player. That would certainly change the calculus.

Please comment on whatever you’d like, have a great Saturday and weekend! Thanks for checking out today’s Random Ramsdom!

“Using numbers from Over The Cap, Warren Sharp listed how much each team is spending on offense in 2024 and the Rams were second, having allocated $178.1 million on that side of the ball as of now. Only the Browns ($188.8 million) are spending more on offense than the Rams, while the Steelers ($64.8 million) are spending the least.

Most expensive offenses in 2024:



1. $188.8M - Browns

2. $178.1M - Rams

3. $158.3M - Cowboys

4. $152.8M - Chiefs

5. $151.1M - Broncos

6. $148.5M - Giants

7. $146.5M - Cardinals

8. $141.6M - Falcons

9. $138.5M - 49ers

10. $135.9M - Colts

11. $135.2M - Panthers

12. $133.0M - Saints… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 22, 2024

On the flip side, no team in the NFL is spending less on defense than the Rams. According to Over The Cap, the Rams are only spending $55.9 million on defensive players in 2024, which is $14.4 million less than every other team in the league.”

"If you respect this game and you play this game the right way, the football gods will reward you."@AaronDonald97 reflects on a Mike Ditka quote that stuck with him throughout his career. pic.twitter.com/0BxMeEBvlF — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 22, 2024

“Aaron Donald was satisfied with what he achieved during his 10-year Rams career, but he was burned out and ready to move on. That’s what Donald, who announced his retirement last week, said in a 55-second video clip that was posted to his social media account Thursday. The three-time NFL defensive player of the year and future Hall of Famer listed his numerous accomplishments before saying why he decided to retire. “I’m complete, I’m full,” he said. “I think the passion to play the game is no longer there for me. “I will always love football, but to think about going through another camp and another 17 [game] season, I just don’t got the urge to want to push myself to do that no more. I’m just, I’m burnt out, you know. If anything the best way to say it is I’m full. I’m complete.”