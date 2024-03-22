Rams showing interest in this suddenly-popular Michigan o-lineman

Michigan’s Karsen Barnhart is not expected to go early in the 2024 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t be a steal for the Los Angeles Rams if they pick him given how well Les Snead’s day two and three picks did last year. While some have pondered if Michigan could set the record for a school having the most players drafted in one year, Barnhart is not going to get the same attention as J.J. McCarthy but he’s just as important to setting that record.

The Rams are interested enough in the versatile Barnhart to have held a private meeting with him on Thursday, one day before Michigan’s highly anticipated pro day in Ann Arbor.

#Michigan is holding Pro Day today & I'm told OL Karsen Barnhart met w/ #Rams & #Ravens (dinner) yesterday.



Meets w/ #Seahawks + #NYG today. #Lions Local Day.



Athletic, versatile OL w/ 31 career starts at RT/LT/LG/RG. Barnhart ran an outstanding 1.75 10-yd split at NFL Combine. pic.twitter.com/CWHkZAHK4d — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 22, 2024

Ranked as basically a 7th round/priority free agent, Barnhart sure is popular for someone who isn’t projected to go early in the draft. He has met with the Rams, Ravens so far and will meet with the Seahawks, Giants, and Lions next, according to Justin Melo for The Draft Network.

Barnhart ranked 15th among guards in athleticism score at the combine, but it his versatility to have started at four offensive line positions at one of the top programs in the country that is perhaps his most outstanding trait. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com expressed some concern that Barnhart is not twitchy enough to excel at guard, his projected NFL position:

After playing multiple positions at Michigan, Barnhart is likely an interior line prospect as a pro. He has decent size and length as a guard, but he doesn’t play with enough pop into contact. He’s missing twitchy, sudden hands to snap into pass rushers and run defenders for early leads in the rep. Barnhart is an adequate technician on double-teams and single blocks but rarely uproots and dumps opponents at the point of attack. He’s an athletic pull-blocker but fails to excite enough in any phase.

The Rams have plenty of sixth round picks, maybe that is where they project Barnhart to be available. Then if they get him in the building, perhaps offensive line coach Ryan Wendell can do the rest.