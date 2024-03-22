Rams re-sign another player, keep some continuity on defensive line

After the retirement of future Hall of Fame player Aaron Donald, and the loss of DL Jonah Williams to the Minnesota Vikings via free agency, the Los Angeles defensive line depth was looking rather thin. On Friday the team got a little bit of help, as defensive lineman Larrell Murchison re-signed with the team on a one-year deal.

The #Rams are re-signing DT Larrell Murchison to a 1-year deal, per source. He started three games last year and could be in position for a bigger role in 2024. pic.twitter.com/G33fgaflYf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 22, 2024

Murchison joined the team in 2022 after the Rams claimed him on waivers, and then stayed with the team for the 2023 season as well. Last season, Murchison played 252 snaps with five pressures, 16 tackles and three starts, but the fifth-year veteran could see his role expanded this year, especially with the ability to play both interior line and edge rusher.

While this move should not deter Los Angeles from selecting a defensive lineman early in the upcoming NFL Draft, Murchison showed last year that, at a minimum, he can be an effective rotational player and potential fringe starter in a pinch.

Currently the Rams only have four players - Murchison, Desjuan Johnson, Kobie Turner and Bobby Brown III - listed on their defensive line depth chart, proving this could be a very defense heavy draft in April.