Pass Rush Needed: How Rams free agent signings set up the draft

For the most part, the Los Angeles Rams have wrapped up free agency. There may be another small signing or two, but focus will now shift towards the NFL Draft. The Rams did manage to fill some needs in free agency and supplement the roster. However, there are plenty of needs that they will still need to address in the draft, primarily at pass rusher. Here’s how the Rams’ needs stack up.

1. Edge Rusher

The Rams still very much need an edge rusher. While Byron Young showed some promised as a rookie, the defense still needs some help on the other side. Michael Hoecht was brought back, but he’s better suited as a situational player on early downs or back on the defensive line as a 5T. At the end of the day, the Rams need a player who can get to the quarterback and without Aaron Donald, that is a glaring hole on defense.

This will be the Rams’ top needed heading into the draft. They missed out on some of the top names in free agency and not only need a future at the position, but need a guy that they can rely on to consistently get to the quarterback. It didn’t seem as if there was much interest from the top tier players from the front office in free agency. It’s possible that the Rams have their eye on somebody in the draft.

2. Cornerback

While the Rams did sign Darious Williams, they still need to add at the cornerback position. Bringing in a rookie that can compete for a starting job will be crucial. That player also needs to bring some size which is something that the Rams lack on the outside in the secondary.

As it stands, Derion Kendrick would be the starting outside cornerback opposite of Williams. That wouldn’t bode a lot of confidence in that group if those were the two names starting in Week 1. There were reports that the Rams were also interested in Tre White. It’s possible that the Rams are simply looking to put a band-aid on the position until next year given other needs. However, at some point, the front office will need to find someone to play opposite of Williams.

3. Defensive Line

The Rams do need to add to the defensive line in the draft. That player may not need to come in the first-round, but they do need to add some depth and players that can provide gap discipline while owning the trenches. The Rams had invested in the trenches on the offensive side of the ball. They need to do the same on defense.

As I’ve stated, there’s not going to be any replacing Aaron Donald. Kobie Turner had a solid rookie season and Bobby Brown is a quality nose tackle. At this point, it’s about finding another versatile, disciplined 3T and potentially a player that can excel on early downs against the run to give that group some size.

4. Running Back

Ronnie Rivers was brought back as the Rams opted to tender him as an exclusive rights free agent. Given Rivers’ experience in the offense, that wasn’t a surprise. However, adding a fourth player to the rotations wouldn’t be a bad idea. Zach Evans didn’t show a lot as a rookie and given that he was passed over for Darrell Henderson when Kyren Williams went down should say a lot about what they thought of him last season.

It wouldn’t hurt for the Rams to add a player on day three to compete with Evans and possibly have a role on special teams. The Rams do need depth here and with a few picks in the sixth round, that seems like the perfect spot to address this need.

5. Wide Receiver

It’s not a complete surprise that Los Angeles didn't sign a wide receiver in free agency. Still, they will need to consider adding to the position in the draft. When drafting, it’s nice to select a player that can contribute immediately. However, the draft is more about adding players for the following year or the year after. Those players are typically the future of the overall team-build.

Going into next season, the Rams currently have two wide receivers that are contractually on the roster. They don’t necessarily need to take a wide receiver in the first round, but it should be in consideration in rounds two or three. This is a deep draft at wide receiver and taking one on day two makes a lot of sense.