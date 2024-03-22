Random Ramsdom: Jason Kelce talks about Aaron Donald not recording a sack against the Eagles

Aaron Donald has retired as the Los Angeles Rams set course for life without #99. Jason Kelce apparently discussed the fact that Donald did not have one sack in his career against the Eagles. You can read about the quote below. It’s interesting. Pretty wild that both Kelce and Donald should be going into the Hall of Fame at the same time.

Maybe Madden should consinder putting both players on the new Madden cover this year? Donald apparently wants to be on the cover. I am envisioning both players shirtless and on the front of Madden. That’s the world I want to live in.

“Aaron Donald has tallied a sack against every NFL team except the New York Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles, and obviously the Rams. But in a recent episode of the New Heights Podcast, former Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce says that there is a reason Donald never got a sack against his team. “I gotta set this record straight because I see a lot of people on social media list all of Aaron’s sacks against quarterbacks. People [say, Donald] never had a sack against the Eagles. Oh, the Eagles had his number.” Kelce said. “We double-teamed him, we triple-teamed him every single game, alright. He is the only defensive tackle we have ever gone up against where the entire game plan is situated on not having him ruin the game. The only one.” Donald is one of the most successful pass-rushers of this generation and is one of the most intimidating of all time. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Donald has been doubled 1,797 times in the last six years.”

We've re-signed LB Christian Rozeboom to 1-year deal. ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 20, 2024

“Now that he’s retired, there’s no concern about a so-called “Madden Curse” for Donald, which will put Rams fans at ease if EA does make him the face of this year’s game. And as the player with the most 99 overall ratings in Madden history, it’s about time he gets recognized for his dominance on the virtual gridiron, in addition to the actual one. Better yet, Donald wants to be on the cover. A Rams fan on Reddit screenshotted Donald’s Instagram story where he pitched being on the cover.”

“Pearsall began his college career at Arizona State before transferring to Florida in 2022. With the Gators he had 661 yards in 2022 and a career-high 965 last season, scoring 12 total touchdowns in those two years with Florida.

Ricky Pearsall said he met with the Rams after Florida’s Pro Day — Nick Marcinko (@marcinko_nick) March 21, 2024

Pearsall has some experience returning punts, taking back 11 of them for 126 yards last season alone, but he’s more of a receiver capable of making plays out of the slot or out wide.”

