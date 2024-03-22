Rams looking for an edge in 2024 NFL draft

Even though the Los Angeles Rams are facing some tough questions before the 2024 NFL Draft, it wouldn’t be out of character for them to draft an outside pass rusher in the 2024 NFL Draft. No matter how you classify the position, whether edge, outside linebacker or defensive end, General Manager Les Snead has not hesitated in drafting that role. What round he’s been willing to pull the trigger is another story.

Since taking over in 2012, Snead has drafted a dozen edge players and just one of those came before the Snead/Sean McVay union in 2017. But only Terrell Lewis, in 2020, was selected within the Top 100 picks. Of the rest, eight came in Rounds 6&7, three in Round 5, and one in Round 4.

Fast forward to today and the odds appear short that the Rams will take an edge player on Day 1. Here are a few favorites and where they could fall in the draft.

Round 1

Chop Robinson- Penn State 6’ 3” 254 lb., 32 1/2” arms, and 9 1/8” hands @ NFL Combine

Do you draft on traits or on-field play? Robinson is clearly gifted athletically, but doesn’t have a lot of games under his belt or reams of film to scout. He’s young, 21 years-old and has only 2023 as starter. Less than 1000 snaps over three college seasons. Yet athletically, he was named to the Feldman’s Freak list, tested wonderfully at the Combine, and more importantly, explodes with twitch on film.

Robinson’s film is chock full of plays where he blows things up with his stellar burst and athleticism, but he doesn’t get enough credit for his strength and ability to play with low leverage. He’s a bit raw in technique, particularly consistent hand/punch use. Some of that can be attributed to his lack of game snaps and he will have to work on improving, the reps where he was able to just “out athlete” blockers will go down in the NFL. In the FanPost section of TST, Ferragamo15 has written a much more thorough review.

There will certainly be some growing pains, but if the Rams want to give more than lip service to upgrading the pass rush, Robinson has special traits and would be a fine outlay of draft capital. His coaches call him “self aware” of his flaws and he has put in the extra work to improve on them. The next step will be a big one.

Chop Robinson: 92.3 Pass Rush Grade last season



First among all Big Ten defenders pic.twitter.com/eei4uAnfI6 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 22, 2024

Round 2

Bralen Trice- Washington 6’ 3 1/2” 245 lb., 32 1/2” hands, 9 “ hands @ NFL Combine

23 year-old redshirted in 2019 and took the COVID-19 opt out in 2020. After the slow start, Trice started two of 12 games in ’21 and then 27 of his final 28. He logged less than 1500 snaps, but was able to make 28.5 tackles for loss, an amazing 137 pressures and 18 sacks.

Very polished for his relative lack of experience. Solid against both the run and pass. More of a power player, not an athletic freak, only has adequate get-off and bend around the corner. He wins with an arsenal of pass rush moves and stellar technique work. Trice’s hand work aids his pass rush and run defense, he strikes very well with a strong and accurate inside punch, a vicious chop/swipe, and push/pull torque down. His awareness is very good and he gets a fair amount of stops by quickly reading and reacting if stymied and changing his pursuit angle to cut off the ball.

A all-around solid player who would be in Top 20 conversation if just a bit more athletically gifted. It may have worked in his favor, he plays with maximum effort and appears to always have a plan with his moves. Forget the finesse, this a power player.

Round 3

Adissa Issac- Penn State 6’ 4 5/8” 250 lb., 33 1/8” hands, 8 5/8” hands, and 81 3/8” span @ Senior Bowl

The other Penn State edge. Will turn 23 as a rookie and 26 starts in 46 college tilts. Missed all of 2021 with a torn Achilles tendon. In the last two seasons, Issac has charted 27 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.

Fits the edge physical and length profile. Great first step and relentless pursuit motor. Makes full use of his length and punch to adeptly stack and shed blockers. Nice array of pass rush moves and very versatile in formations. Even with the major lower leg injury, Issac moves well laterally with good change of direction. Has long legs and appears to need more lower body strength. Fluid in short drops into pass coverage and tackles well in space, Generally plays a very aggressive down hill role, and needs patience maintaining his responsibilities.

Maybe not a real playmaker, but Issac looks to be a high floor player and could play early with his mix of motor, traits and general polish. Had strong Senior Bowl workouts and good, not great Combine testing numbers.

Penn State EDGE Adisa Isaac shows a nice bend here able to create pressure on Penix and force a throwaway. Isaac was apart of one of the best defenses in the country last season. Showing his value at the #SeniorBowl. #PennState #WeAre pic.twitter.com/GqSQIo76WQ — Inside The Hashes (@InsideHashes) February 1, 2024

Round 4

Austin Booker- Kansas 6’ 4 1/2” 240 lb., 34” arms, 9 1/8” hands, and 82 1/2” span @ Senior Bowl

Traits and potential based prospect. Booker played in only 18 college games, with one start, and just over 500 snaps. Spent two years (redshirt and backup) at Minnesota before his lone season at Kansas. Produced in a rotational role to the tune of 56 tackles, 12 for loss and eight sacks.

Although he didn’t test particularly well at the Combine, on film, Booker appears light on his feet. Good first step, moves well laterally, and smoothly changes direction. Very nice array of pass rush moves for such a young, inexperienced player. Spin, chop, rugby feint, and speed to power bullrush. Uses his stellar length well too, but will need some work on improvement/consistency at the next level. Lanky build, will certainly need play strength work. Although he works hard against the run, he bumps into the lower body strength wall. Pursues well, but needs to keep a better eye on where the ball flows, good motor and good tackler. Only found a few reps in coverage, looks fluid moving out to cover the flats and short zone drops.

Can Booker continue to grow as a player? He’s a raw, inexperienced talent. A team that thinks so will draft him earlier than this. But I think this area is fair for developmental prospect with a good ceiling.

Austin Booker was killing Miss State with this euro step move#NFL #NFLDraft https://t.co/PeZ1wmb4rn pic.twitter.com/HFLZj6YOgj — Breaking Fantasy Football (@Breaking_FF) March 13, 2024

Round 5

Mo Kamara- Colorado State 6’ 1 3/8” 250 lb., 32 1/2” arms, 8 3/8” hands, and 78” span @ Shrine Bowl

Twitchy, bendy prospect who can really get around the corner. Stellar production making plays behind the line of scrimmage. Over 49 games, Kamara rolled up 45.5 tackles for loss, 30.5 sacks, and forced five fumbles.

While he may offer outside pass rush value early in his career, Kamara will have to work to do becoming a three-down menace. He has a blocky build and has to work on consistency when setting the edge. Much of his pass rush work is going out and around blockers, as a pro , he will likely be asked to maintain more “corral” discipline. Recent past shows the Rams pass rush doing that, so he will get better on stacking moves, adding an inside counter, and a bull rush to his repertoire. He has the tools, hands use, power/leverage, and get off to do it.

While he lacks prototypical NFL height/length edge standards, relentless is a word often associated with his game. Kamara will have to show it against bigger/longer/faster NFL tackles. Named to the Shrine Bowl and the consensus on his play was “stock up”.

Round 6

Jalyx Hunt- Houston Christian 6’ 3 3/4” 250 lb., 34 1/4” arms, 10 7/8” hands, and 82 7/8” span @ Senior Bowl

Has lost a lot of sleeper status with his play in the Senior Bowl and stellar testing at the Combine. Spent his first three college years as a safety at Cornell after a being a football/basketball/track high school star. National AAU champion in long jump and triathlon

Coming out of a small school program, Hunt needs much technique work and a pro strength/conditioning program, but he does have the stellar physical and athletic traits to build on. He’s a fluid player who shows potential rushing the passer, stopping the run, and dropping into coverage. With all his inexperience flaws, you cannot teach his natural burst and bend around blockers.

Has a history of solid special teams work, his ticket to making an NFL roster at this early stage of development. NFL teams are always on the look out for development prospects with football instincts and physical traits, Hunt has them and as such could easily go earlier than Round 6.

I’ve used this clip in the past, but it shows how Hunt plays the game. Turn up the sound.

Jalyx Hunt and Javon Foster are bringing the HEAT to the first day of @seniorbowl practices here in Mobile.



Both players have tremendous athletic upside and could have big weeks here at the #SeniorBowl.



(#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE | @_ybvon) pic.twitter.com/4SP0dM1aw0 — TDT Media (@ThirdDownThurs) January 30, 2024

Round 7

Eyabi Okie- North Carolina Charlotte 6’ 3 7/8” 253 lb., 32 7/8” arms, 9” hands, and 79 3/8” span @ Shrine Bowl

Polarizing prospect. A five-star recruit who chose Alabama over numerous offers. On one hand, a player who bounced through five college programs and was booted off two of those. On the other, he graduated with a degree in thee years, has played well at every level, and now, the soon to be 25 year-old claims he has matured and his rocky past has matured him.

Speed to power pass rusher with good punch, but as whole needs hand work. Although Okie has some tools in his box, he needs a better plan on how to use them Very good burst complimented by lateral agility and change of direction. Has the tools to be a run defender. He actually uses his length/hands better in run defense to stack and shed. Was primarily used pass situations at Michigan, needs to prove he can set the edge and stop the run against bigger, stronger pro’s.

Hard to say if the Rams would like the cut of his jib. Has he really matured and out-grown a checkered past? Is he disciplined enough to put in the work it takes to play in the NFL? If Okie can convince a team the answer is “yes” to both, he’s a sleeper with upside. If not, there are two dozen candidates in his probable draft area.

Have to say, @CharlotteFTBL EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma was the start of the day as a pass rusher. Great inside spin move on Illinois' Julian Pearl.



Fantastic win on the first rep of pass rush 1v1. pic.twitter.com/gVhgcN9kI2 — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) January 27, 2024

Undrafted

Richard Jibunor- Troy 6’ 1 7/8” 234 lb., 33 7/8” arms, 9 7/8” hands, and 82” span @ Shrine Bowl

Older prospect that started his college career at Auburn back in 2018. Racked up 46 tackles for loss, 30 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and three interceptions. Called out for strong work at both the Hula and Shrine Bowls. Timed at 19.63 mph at the Shrine.

Even with all his experience, Jibunor remains a raw, traits-based prospect. He has extraordinary flashes, but makes silly mistakes. Very well put together with twitch, flexibility, and a hot motor. Shows good burst, hand work, and bend around the edge. Needs to learn to stack pass rush moves and counters as well as use speed to power bullrush more. Too often, he was just a superior athlete at his competition level. More of a pursuit chase and drag tackler, but not afraid to bang. Setting the edge against pro size/power may take work,

An interesting prospect to be employ like the Rams used Michael Hoecht last year. Akin to the old school “buck” linebacker, a player who can line up with his hand in the dirt in 4-2/3 formations, stand up on the edge in 5-2, and/or pass cover the flats and short middle areas from either. Certainly athletic enough to help out on special teams.

Draft an upgrade to the pass rush? Rams have to do it early

With five Round 1 edge possibilities, Dallas Turner, Chop Robinson, Jared Verse, Liatu Latu, and Darius Robinson, L.A. has a very good chance of adding one, if they so choose. In Round 2, you could select Bralen Trice, Chris Braswell, or Adissa Issac. Although Trice and Issac seem to have lost some favor since the Combine, to my eye, it just makes them better values in Round 3.

After that it seems more of a settle. There are a lot of players, some with sky high ceilings, better suited to the mid/late rounds. But the Rams drafted a couple of traits-based prospects last season, Nick Hampton at #161 and Ochaun Mathis at #189 and while they both saw time on the field, there is much work to be done. Are this year’s late-round development projects to be considered strong enough to cut those two loose and start over?

My personal taste runs toward the ultra-athletic Chop Robinson at #19 or the higher floor play of Bralen Trice at #52. But let me add a caveat. I think it’s imperative for the Rams to bring in an experienced pass rusher as tutor to what will be a very young and experienced defensive front. Age is not a problem here, if the vet’s rep is as one of a mentor. Without a veteran presence, the growing pains may be severe.