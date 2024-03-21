What were some of the Rams’ biggest Cinderella runs?

There have been several unexpected seasons scattered throughout the history of the St. Louis and L.A. Rams. Part of the beauty of being a sports fan is experiencing those moments firsthand.

In the spirit of March Madness, I thought it would be fun to look back at some of the Rams’ biggest Cinderella runs.

1979

Out of any of the teams to make a Super Bowl appearance, the 1979 Rams were among the most random.

This Rams squad finished 9-7, the worst record by a team who advanced to the Super Bowl. The 2008 Arizona Cardinals and the 2011 New York Giants have since tied that mark. Also, this Rams team barely outscored their opponents, ending with a point differential of +14.

Regardless, LA dispatched the Cowboys in the Divisional Round and then the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl XIV.

January 6, 1980

° 1979 NFC CHAMPIONSHIP °



The #Rams blank the #Buccaneers in Tampa, 9-0 — the only conference championship game without a touchdown for either team.@theblood85 — playing with a broken leg suffered a week earlier — inspires a savage Los Angeles defense that… pic.twitter.com/RwNzb3XKOo — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 6, 2024

Unfortunately for LA. they ran into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ dynasty of the 1970s. LA actually held a 19-17 lead entering the fourth quarter before eventually losing 31-19. While not a team of destiny, these Rams came pretty darn close.

1999

Now this was a team of destiny.

Twenty years after the Rams made a surprise Super Bowl appearance, the franchise made another. In the spirit of Prince, the then-St. Louis Rams partied like it was 1999 and won the first Lombardi Trophy in team history.

I’m sure we all know the story by now. St. Louis was coming off a dismal 4-12 campaign and the ‘99 season appeared bleak following a season-ending injury to quarterback Trent Green. Kurt Warner filled in admirably, tossing a league-high 41 touchdown passes and winning NFL MVP honors in the process.

This is the season that kick-started the Greatest Show on Turf era for the Rams, marking one of the greatest Cinderella runs in NFL history.

Only four teams won a Super Bowl after a season with a losing record.



All four teams had a new starting quarterback.



• Joe Montana — 1981 San Francisco 49ers

• Kurt Warner — 1999 St. Louis Rams

• Tom Brady — 2001 New England Patriots

• Tom Brady — 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Kinnu Singh (@ByKinnuSingh) July 31, 2022

2017

Not much was expected out of the 2017 Rams who were coming off a 4-12 season under former head coach Jeff Fisher. Jared Goff appeared to be on his way to bust territory after going 0-7 through his first seven starts in the NFL. Fresh-faced first-time HC Sean McVay had a tall task ahead of him as the youngest coaching hire in modern NFL history.

By some miracle from above, Goff played like a competent signal caller. Running back Todd Gurley became a dynamic All-Pro weapon as the Rams went from the worst scoring offense in 2016 (14.0 points per game) to the league’s highest scoring team at 29.9 points/game under McVay.

Although this season failed to cumulate in a Super Bowl title, LA still finished 11-5, winning the NFC West and clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2004. Despite going one-and-done in the postseason, LA would go on to experience further success under McVay from 2017-2021.

Since 2017:



-2 Super Bowl appearances(Super Bowl 56 Champions)



-3 NFC West Titles(2017, 2018, 2021)



-5 consecutive winning seasons



-14 First Team All-Pro selections



We’re in the golden era of LA Rams football. Enjoy every second of it pic.twitter.com/1bc8whGfy6 — (@ErodsHeartbreak) March 30, 2022

2023

Does this one count as a Cinderella run? I would say so and this is my list so take that!

Following a win in Super Bowl LVI, the Rams seemingly looked like they were in a position to repeat in 2022. Instead, the year was a bust as McVay experienced the first losing season of his career with a 5-12 record. The offseason was bleak as LA unloaded veterans like Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner.

No one expected much out of last year’s team as the roster underwent a much-needed overhaul. LA started the season 3-6 before getting hot, ending the season on a 7-1 tear to finish 10-7 and earning the NFC’s sixth seed. The youth resurgence led by superstar rookie wideout Puka Nacua helped the Rams return to relevancy.

Matthew Stafford played out of his mind in the season’s second half, posting a 16-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio after the Week 10 bye. The Rams lost a one-point heartbreaker to the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card Round. Either way, the 2023 season proved that LA is never out of it with Stafford and McVay at the helm.

What other Cinderella runs from Rams history can you think of that I might’ve missed? Or if you have specific memories from any of the teams I listed, let me know in the comments!