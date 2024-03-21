Rams find themselves on other end of compensatory formula in 2024

For years the Los Angeles Rams and general manager Les Snead have used the NFL’s compensatory draft selection formula to their advantage. We’ve seen the Rams target recently released players—such as Leonard Floyd after being cut by the Chicago Bears—because they don’t count against the compensatory formula. Los Angeles usually receives towards the max amount of picks (4) each year after watching several key players earn free agent paydays elsewhere around the league.

However, that trend seems to have reversed with the 2024 free agency period where the Rams’ spending dramatically outpaced the contracts its departing free agents signed with other teams.

According to Over The Cap (OTC)’s projection for 2025 compensatory picks (resulting from the 2024 free agency period), the Rams are not expected to receive a single comp selection next year. The Detroit Lions should gain a fourth rounder for the deal LA gave Jonah Jackson. The Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders are projected to get sixth rounders for the contracts of Colby Parkinson and Kam Curl, respectively.

It’s worth noting that the Rams will have an extra third rounder in the 2024 and 2025 drafts with Raheem Morris being a minority head coaching candidate hired by the Atlanta Falcons. Such picks do not count against the maximum allotment of four that are related to free agent signings.

To outline how dramatic of a departure from their usual approach this is for Snead and LA, here are the compensatory hauls they’ve received over the last several drafts:

2024

6th rounder - Baker Mayfield

6th rounder - Matt Gay

6th rounder - A’Shawn Robinson

7th rounder - Nick Scott

2023

5th rounder - Von Miller

5th rounder - Austin Corbett

5th rounder - Sebastian Joseph-Day

7th rounder - Obo Okoronkwo

4th rounder for Darious Williams signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars was cancelled out by the Rams signing Allen Robinson.

2022

4th rounder - John Johnson

6th rounder - Gerald Everett

6th rounder - Samson Ebukam

6th rounder - Troy Hill*

*Rams later re-acquired Hill via trade with the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 draft in exchange for a 5th round pick

2021

4th rounder - Dante Fowler

4th rounder - Cory Littleton

7th rounder for Greg Zuerlein’s deal with the New York Jets was offset with LA’s signing of A’Shawn Robinson from the Detroit Lions.