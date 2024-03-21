Random Ramsdom: Recapping recent NFC West backup quarterback moves

It all seemingly started with the Arizona Cardinals trading Desmond Ridder, then the Seattle Seahawks made a move for Sam Howell, the Los Angeles Rams signed Jimmy Garoppolo, and finally the San Francisco 49ers added Josh Dobbs. Just like that, the entire of NFC West has new backup quarterbacks. There is a real chance that any of these players can start as injury can strike any starting quaterback at any time.

Some may think this isn’t the most exciting news, but I think quarterback movement is good to keep track of. With all the Aaron Donald news I thought it would be relevant to take a moment and look at some of the change going around in the NFC West. There is still the draft and the rest of the offseason to go. Who knows how much more change there will be?

Feel free to comment on whatever you’d like. I am wrote part of this Random Ramsom well in advance. That is not how I normally do these! Hopefully this comes out alright. Thanks for hanging out at Turfshowtimes! Go Rams!

“It’s unlikely that Dobbs will cost the same as Sam Darnold did a season ago, so the 49ers should be coming out ahead financially for their backup quarterback. Sure enough, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Dobbs’ deal includes $2.25 million, which is fully guaranteed, with $750,000 in playing time incentives. Last season, Darnold was guaranteed $3.5 million at the time of signing.”

“But Georgia Bulldogs fans have not moved on from him. Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on quarterback for their team, led them to two consecutive NCAA Championships. And that is worth remembering. So when Georgia HC Kirby Smart held his first press conference in Macon, Georgia to talk about this year’s football team, the first question he was asked was to provide an update on Stetson Bennett’s status: “Stetson is doing well, he went back to Dallas where he trained last year, he trained with Patrick Mahomes’ trainers and different people there. He wanted to go back to that same footprint where he was training previously.”” - Georgia HC Kirby Smart Of course, we had discussed Bennett working out in Texas over a week ago. And judging by the number of views that article received, I suspect that Georgia fans were looking for the latest and greatest update on Stetson Bennett at that time, too.”

Experts predict what we'll do with our first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. https://t.co/EeXuHcHvXF — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 20, 2024

“Free agency never really ends because players are available all offseason, but the first wave of signings is in the books, and for the Los Angeles Rams, they’re likely done with making any big splashes before the draft. Following their initial moves in free agency, we have a much better idea of how the offense will look in Week 1. Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are still the centerpieces of the unit, but the offensive line has become a focal point and a real strength on that side of the ball. Here’s a projection of the depth chart on offense after the first week of free agency.”