Rams had the least amount of cash spent on departing free agents

The dust is settling on the NFL’s free agency period. While there will still be moves made before and after the NFL Draft, the bigger names have come off the market and the pace of signings has certainly slowed.

The Los Angeles Rams were very active in the first couple weeks of free agency. They started out by retaining WR Demarcus Robinson and RG Kevin Dotson on new deals, placing a second-round restricted free agent tender on LT Alaric Jackson, and then signing a new LG in Jonah Jackson. LA plans to move second-year lineman Steve Avila to center. In what seems to be a further commitment to the running game, the Rams signed TE Colby Parkinson away from the Seattle Seahawks. On Friday reports broke that the team signed veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo to backup Matthew Stafford.

On the defensive side of the ball, LA reunited with CB Darious Williams after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. They also added DB Kam Curl via the Washington Commanders to add more talent in an otherwise short-handed secondary. The Rams also placed a right of first refusal tag on restricted free agent OLB Michael Hoecht after it was originally reported they didn’t anticipate doing so—perhaps they planned to land a new edge rusher early in free agency.

Rams’ departing free agents were last in NFL in spending

By retaining Dotson, Alaric Jackson, and Hoecht, the Rams mostly kept the best of its players hitting the open market. The Rams, as the free agency landscape currently sits, had the least amount of annual money spent on its departing free agents according to the below chart from Over The Cap (OTC):

Based on contract details we have so far, where is a look at how much annual salary has been gained and lost by each team



Top right- A lot of reshuffling

Top left- Adding players and not losing too much

Bottom left- Relatively minor changes

Bottom right- Losing players and not… pic.twitter.com/Jsj8OLYlbo — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 20, 2024

Los Angeles seems about middle of the pack in terms of the new annual salary spent, and then they are off towards the left in terms of how much annual salary other teams committed to its departing free agents. The next closest teams were the Kansas City Chiefs—who spent big to retain Chris Jones and then franchise tagged L’Jarius Snead—the Arizona Cardinals, the New Orleans Saints, and the Atlanta Falcons.

The lack of spending on the players the Rams are losing this offseason can mostly be attributed to positional value and the fact most of the individuals lost were role players.

Jordan Fuller has been a starter for LA since he joined the team in 2020, but he entered a saturated safety market that saw few players earn hefty free agent deals. Fuller signed with the Carolina Panthers. Coleman Shelton has started for the Rams the last couple of years, but it’s questionable whether he’s considered starting caliber by other teams. He signed with the Chicago Bears and will compete to start with Ryan Bates, who Chicago acquired via trade with the Buffalo Bills.

The only other free agents that have left LA are Jonah Williams, who signed this week with the Minnesota Vikings, and Tremayne Anchrum who joined the NFC West rival Seahawks. That’s it.

Now, there are still several former Rams that are on the open market. If they sign elsewhere, that could potentially move LA off the floor in terms of OTC’s tracking; however, there are few big dominos left to fall in free agency.

Perhaps the biggest free agents left for the Rams are QB Carson Wentz, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, and DB John Johnson. Wentz may be forced to wait out his market until we see which teams don’t land quarterbacks in the draft. If teams felt Witherspoon and Johnson could start for them, they’d likely already be signed.

The bottom line is that the Rams were more spenders than they were losers in free agency this year, and that will change their years-long standing in terms of return compensatory picks.