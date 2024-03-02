Rams interest at wide receiver could peak after day 3 of NFL Combine

The NFL Combine continued on Saturday with wide receivers, running backs, and quarterbacks taking part in drills. While the Los Angeles Rams don’t necessarily need a wide receiver, Kara Snead and Ian Rapoport dropped some Rams-related nuggets when it comes to the position. Additionally, the offensive linemen spoke to the media and one potential Rams target spoke about his relationship with a current L.A. player. Let’s jump into Saturday’s standouts.

Standouts at Wide Receiver, Running Back, and Quarterback

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

The Rams have a history of drafting wide receivers that didn’t do well in the 40-yard dash i.e. Cooper Kupp. And then they have a history of drafting wide receivers that smashed it i.e. Tavon Austin and TuTu Atwell. Xavier Worthy may have solidified himself as a first-round pick. As far as if the Rams would be interested? It doesn’t hurt when Kara Henderson quotes the Rams general manager saying that Worthy is the “fastest human I’ve ever evaluated.”

“Fastest human I’ve ever evaluated.” Les said this BEFORE the 40 time posted… reason I say that? .@XavierWorthy doesn’t just run 40’s fast… he plays that fast. https://t.co/6vTEwNtpRa — Kara Henderson Snead (@KaraHenderson) March 2, 2024

WR Rome Odunze, Washington

On Saturday evening, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Rams are a team that have met with Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze. The interesting aspect of that is that if the Rams wanted to draft Odunze, they’d likely have to trade up. The Rams may have some serious interest in the wide receiver position. He crushed the gauntlet portion of the position drills and also ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash to go with a 39-inch vertical.

From our combine coverage: A look at what now for #Washington WR Rome Odunze, plus how much did Xavier Worthy’s stock rise after his 40? pic.twitter.com/51xc6U7rrO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2024

QB Joe Milton, Tennessee

Milton may be a case of being a workout warrior. There have never been concerns about Milton’s arm. He 62-mph recorded speed on the ball on Saturday that led the quarterbacks who threw should not come as a surprise. Milton showed that he can air the ball down the field during the throwing portion of quarterback drills. The question in Milton’s game is whether or not he can put it together on the field.

RB Isaac Guerendo, Louisville

Out of the running backs at the Combine, Isaac Guerendo absolutely crushed the combine. His 24 miles per hour reached in the 40-yard dash is among the fastest speeds recorded over the past two years. Guerendo led running backs in the 40 and his 41.5” vertical was also first among running backs. The Louisville running back’s athleticism was on full display.

Isaac Guerendo (@LouisvilleFB) joins De'Von Achane and Keaton Mitchell as the only RBs to reach 24 mph on the 40-yard dash over the last two years.



Guerendo reached a top speed of 24.08 mph en route to a position-best unofficial 4.33s 40 time. pic.twitter.com/Id4ZVWIMIZ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 2, 2024

Notable Quotes

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Georgia OT Amarius Mims is an option for the Rams at 19.



He talked about his relationship with Warren McClendon at Georgia and said that they talked a couple of days ago. Mims said that he has spoken to the Rams throughout the draft process. pic.twitter.com/L0PDhJVR7S — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) March 2, 2024

“I talked to Warren a couple of days ago, honestly. Like I said, I met Warren before I met anybody on the Georgia roster. Me and him had the same high school o-line coach. Our relationship goes way back honestly. And then when I got on campus he was the guy that showed me the ropes and what to do, what not to do, how to be attentive, take notes, and all that good stuff. I’m very grateful for the relationship that I have with Warren.”

Mims talked in depth about his relationship with Warren McClendon at the podium on Saturday. While relationships between players aren’t everything, it’s also not something to ignore during the draft process. For what it’s worth, Mims also said that he has spoken with the Rams.

iOL Jackson Powers-Johnson

“Just my enthusiastic play, my physicality. I’m a bigger center and I think I move pretty good too. Just being a physical, nasty center. And then just having fun playing football. I think you can see that on film, see it every play.”

It’s not very often that you see a center in consideration for the first round based on the value of the position. However, Powers-Johnson is by far the best center in this draft class and it comes from his physical approach to the position that sets him apart.

OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State

“In the NFL, I could really point out Maxx Crosby for instance. Maxx Crosby, he’ll get a lot of wins with his first pass-rush move. A lot of his successes come from his second move. He’ll get off the ball, he’ll engage with an o-lineman and the o-lineman will have his hands on him. But Maxx Crosby one way or another will get the o-lineman’s hands off of him and he’ll finish the play and make the sack. In terms of the way that I counter high energy guys and stuff like that, that has a lot to do with my grip strength. Once I get my hands on a d-lineman, I understand that the play’s not over, I gotta keep straining, keep showing a lot of effort. The play isn’t over until that ball is in the air.”

Alt is a technician, but Fashanu is a student of the game. A few of his answers that he gave at the podium on Saturday displayed how detailed of a player that he is in his preparation. The answer above in which he broke down as aspect of his game was a prime example of that.

iOL Zach Frazier, West Virginia

“From an injury standpoint, I was lucky that I just broke the bone. I didn’t do any ligament damage...The doctors told me that bones heal and I’ll be alright.”

The biggest concern for Frazier coming into the combine was regarding the broken fibula that he suffered at the end of last season. Frazier put any injury concerns to bed, saying that he should be 100 percent by his pro day and that he should make a full recovery.